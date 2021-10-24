Utah football falls to Oregon State after early lead

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) takes down Trevon Bradford (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Corvallis, Or. If the University of Utah got a timely stop on defense, or a stop on defense Saturday night, the Pac-12 South’s complexion would still be completely in its favor.

Instead, that Utes defense, which has been great lately, but not for an entire game, found trouble again. This time, Oregon State, co-leader of the Pac-12 North and owner of the conferences, was the top-ranked rush attack. Doing anything and everything they wanted on the ground, the Beavers rushed for 260 yards to overcome an early two-touchdown deficit to outlast the Utes, 42-34, at Reser Stadium.

Utah (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) is now tied in the South Division with Arizona State, but has the tiebreaker over the Sun Devils with a 35-21 win on October 16. The Utes host UCLA (5 -3, 3-2 Pac-12) Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what is now an even more critical intra-divisional game.

We came out in the second half and I wouldn’t say we were flat but they just stuck to their game plan, kept running the ball, didn’t change anything and started getting some big runs in the second half too, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said. They were efficient in both halves. I’m not saying we were much better against the run in the first half, because in the first half they still had a lot of yards controlling the football.

Oregon State (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on two possessions in the third quarter, sandwiched around a Luke Musgrave 27-yard scoop-and-score from a blocked punt to take a 35-31 lead take on the 2:58 of the third quarter.

The ensuing Utah drive stalled and ended when Jordan Noyes pushed a 52-yard field goal to the left.

The Beavers, rushing 8.9 yards per carry at one point, then took to the air. Third and sixth from his own 49-yard line, Chance Nolan hit Trey Lowe for 11 yards and then went deep down the right touchline to Trevon Bradford for 32 more to set up the first goal in 8.

BJ Baylors eight-yard touchdown run on the next game made it 42-31 with 9:49 to play.

We’re going back to Salt Lake City and getting ready to play the Bruins, Cam Rising said matter-of-factly after throwing 267 yards and rushing 73 more yards.

Two scores down, Utah then drove down Oregon State 2, but on the fourth goal, Risings’ pass to Great Britain Covey was broken at the goal line by Alex Austin, bringing the ball back to the Beavers.

That game capped off a frustrating night in the red zone, as while the Utes were 6-for-8 within 20, the two misses were turnovers on downs, and two of the marks were field goals, which Whittingham previously said he wasn’t. reminds me of victories.

That was probably our weakest strike area tonight, Whittingham said. We just didn’t perform as well as we should, and they made plays.

A quick 14-0 lead from Utes in less than half of the first quarter gave way to Oregon State and its hasty attack, which settled and found the edge against the Utah defense.

At one point in the second quarter, the Beavers averaged 8.9 yards per carry and came in three at 17-14, but a key defensive play from Utah helped change the momentum.

On the first and 10 of his 25-yard line, Nolan scrambled to the left, only to have strong safety Brandon McKinney rush him down and strip him from behind. The ball bounced into the waiting arms of tackle Junior Tafuna, who got one foot inside the lines to give Utah the ball back with a short field.

In the ensuing drive, Rising scrambled 16 yards on third and 10 on 3, then Tavion Thomas made his way into the end zone on the next game for a 24-14 Utes lead with 46 seconds to half.