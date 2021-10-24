Sports
Willis Mbandi leads Dublin Tennis Center and Alabama A&M Tennis Teams – The Madison Record
MADISON- In his small neighborhood in the country of Kenya, Willis Mbandi saw tennis as a sport only practiced by the elite and financially wealthy. Peering through the fence of the local tennis club, he dreamed of making tennis a part of his life one day.
Today, at the age of 40, Mbandi makes his living playing tennis as Director of Tennis at the Dublin Tennis Center and as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Alabama A&M University.
In my home country, many thought that sports was not an outlet for the future, but my parents helped me realize my dream of one day playing college tennis and being involved in the sport I cherish, Mbandi said. My parents emptied their bank accounts to get me to the United States to go to college and let me live my dream.
Born and raised in Kenya, Mbandi was a competitive footballer and swimmer and was one of five children born to his father, who worked for the Kenyan government, and mother, who stayed at home to raise their children as the Mbandi relatives a typical middle-class family. A family friend convinced his father to buy his first tennis racket for Mbandi at the age of 12. Soon he became the only representative of his high school to play in competitive tournaments.
When he first arrived on American soil, he quickly became the No. 1 player for the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, became team MVP and served as team captain for three years. He graduated with a degree in Management Information Systems in 2006. At the time, he was at a crossroads in his life because he was not at home, had no job and wanted to stay in tennis.
I began assisting Al Garrett and his Youth Development Association in teaching tennis to Madison’s youth, and in August 2006 I took over the position I currently hold at the Dublin Tennis Center, said Mbandi.
Six years into his coaching stint, he was offered the position of head coach at his Alma Mater. Earlier this year, his men’s team won the SWAC Championship, which was a first in school history, and he was named the SWAC Mens Coach of the Year.
In Madison, Mbandi has both adult and youth tennis programs, starting with players ages five and up. Many student-athletes among the local school tennis teams take lessons with Mbandi. Some call for classes all year round and Mbandi can accommodate as much as the local weather allows. He has no indoor facility to assist in bad weather.
Mbandi has had his own trials and tribulations in recent years. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2015 and suffered a similar injury to his other Achilles tendon two years later. He was on his feet, but never wavered in his coaching style. He added: I feel I am passionate about teaching as I put the student first what they want from the program. I love the game because I can push those elite players to get even better and I always have fun.
Today, Mbandi is proud to be part of the Alabama community and to be an American citizen. In addition to his tennis work, he finds time to play for two adult soccer teams in the area and is a very active family man. His life was one of success due to the occasional peek through a fence into a world he could only dream of.
His entire life story, which began in his native land on the east coast of Africa, is clearly described in the November issue of Madison Living Magazine, which is available throughout Madison.
