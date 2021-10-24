Two injured in traffic accident: The Tribune India





Chandigarh: A female scooter rider is said to have hit a 50-year-old man near a gas station in Sector 52 on Oct. 20. The complainant, Yusaf Khan from Maloya, said the scooter rider, who was a resident of Mani Majra, as well as the pedestrian were injured. touched. and admitted to GMSH-16. Later, the pedestrian, Rajpal, a resident of Ludhiana, was referred to the PGI. A case under Articles 279 and 337 of the IPC was registered at Sector 36 Police Station. TNS City sees two theft incidents Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a cell phone belonging to Sector 6, Panchkula, resident from the washroom of a five-star hotel in Sector 17 on Oct. 19. A case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC. In another case, police booked Aamir Khan, resident of Sector 29, for stealing Rs 15,000, a wallet containing some documents and a mobile phone from a scooter belonging to Rohit Kumar of Sector 7 on Thursday. The two-wheeler was parked at a gym in Sector 29. A report has been filed. TNS Owner, GM of club booked in sec 26 Chandigarh: Police have charged the owner of Culture Bar, Sector 26, Satinder Singh, and General Manager Deepak for keeping the club open outside the allotted time on the night of October 21, in violation of an order issued by the District Magistrate, UT. A case under Section 188 IPC has been registered at the Police Station of Sector 26. The case was under investigation. TNS Two motorcyclists flee with gold chain Chandigarh: Two miscreants with bicycles seized a gold chain from a resident of Sector 37 near her home on Oct. 22. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 39 Police Station. The case is under investigation, police said. TNS Four booked for assault Chandigarh: Four residents of Maloya were charged with obstructing a person’s way, threatening him and thrashing him with sticks near the tubewell park on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Sahil, aka Jani, Raja, Sahil, aka Bread and Happy. They also allegedly stole the victim Bunty’s cell phone, ATM card, watch and other documents. Following a complaint from the victim, a resident of Maloya, a case under Sections 341, 323, 379-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Maloya Police Station. TNS TT nationals from today Chandigarh: More than 700 entries have been received for three events in the second leg of the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championship, which begins October 24 at the sports complex in Sector 78, Mohali. It will be the first time after 2019 that boys and girls in the youth U-17, U-15 and U-13 age groups indulge in some serious activities. It is equally encouraging that an event of this magnitude is returning to Punjab after two decades. The Punjab Table Tennis Association had organized the Junior National Championship in Jalandhar in 2001. TNS City girls beat Hockey Bihar Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Bihar (9-1) in the 2021 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship in Simdega. Palak, Kavita and Sonia Devi each scored two goals, while Priyanka, Parneet Kaur and Anmoldeep Kaur each scored one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Pooja Kumari meanwhile made the consolation goal for Hockey Bihar. Hockey Uttarakhand lost a close match against Manipur Hockey (5-7), Delhi Hockey dominated proceedings against Hockey Gujarat (12-1), Odisha continued their winning streak beating Chhattisgarh Hockey (9-0), Hockey Himachal lost ( 1-3) in a hard-fought match against Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Goans Hockey took a hard-fought (4-0) victory in their encounter with Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. TNS State Roller Skating Championship from October 29 Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Roller Skating Association will host the State Roller Skating Championship from October 29 to 31. It will be held at the Sector 10 Skating Rink. Interested skaters can confirm their participation at the tournament location before October 26. — TNS

