Spartan Comeback falls short in Maryland





Next game: Iowa 29-10-2021 | 7 p.m. GAME CAPSULE

COLLEGE PARK, Md. Michigan State pulled a late rally to reach the fourth set, but couldn’t do it again to force a fifth set in Maryland on Saturday night, with a 3-1 score (20-25, 20-25, 28- 26, 22-25) to the Terrapins in Big Ten volleyball action at Xfinity Center Pavilion. The Spartans came back in the conference to 9-10 and 2-8. For the Terps, they have moved up to 17-5 overall and 5-5 in the standings. Averaging a better batting percentage in three out of four sets, Maryland finished the night with a .212 attack clip compared to Michigan State’s .181. The Terrapins also had nearly twice as many blocks as the Spartans, 13-7, while holding onto the 9-6 lead in service errors. Attack and service errors hampered both sides, as MSU had 23 attack misses and 16 serve errors for UMD’s 22 attack errors and 11 service errors. sophomore Sarah Franklin and junior Cecilee Max Brown both had a double-double on Saturday, while Franklin led the Spartans with 16 kills to go with 12 digs, and Max-Brown scored 14 kills in addition to a team-high 15 digs and two aces. Junior Emma Monks contributed with a strong play at the net, with two solo blocks and three blocking assistants while logging three kills. PLAYER HEIGHT Franklin led the Spartans with her 16 kills, her 13th game with over 10 kills, while her 12 digs gave her six double-doubles this season

Max-Brown registered her fifth double-double this season with 14 kills and a team-best 15 digs

Monks led MSU by five total blocks and registered blocks at three straight points in the second set STATISTICS AND STORYLINES Biamba Kabengele had eight kills and two block assists to go with two aces

had eight kills and two block assists to go with two aces Naya Gros added eight kills and two blocks

added eight kills and two blocks Lauryn Gibbs 12 digs and three assists at the libero spot

12 digs and three assists at the libero spot Julia Bishop and Celia Cullen split setter duties, as Bishop had 24 assists and an ace, while Cullen had 18 assists

and split setter duties, as Bishop had 24 assists and an ace, while Cullen had 18 assists The Spartans’ 16 service fouls match a high season set on Wednesday at Purdue, while the team’s nine receiving fouls are also the worst of the season.

MSU still leads the all-time series with Maryland, 13-3 SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: Both sides held each other close at the start of the game, trading short runs until Maryland broke a 16-16 tie with four straight runs, including two kills by Sam Csire. Back-to-back kills from Kabengele ended the run, but UMD followed with another 3-0 streak and exchanged points two more times before a Kabengele service foul gave the Terrapins the set win. Despite being outhit .306 to .241 in the opening frame, MSU still got three kills apiece from Kabengele and Franklin. Neither side managed to get up for a block in the first set as the two teams made 24 kills and three aces together. TWO SETTINGS: Monks was instrumental early on as she had three straight blocks and a kill to give MSU a 5-1 lead. Maryland scrambled back to even make it to 15-15, forcing a Spartan timeout, and took the first lead of the set before forcing another MSU timeout at 19-17. The Terrapins kept rolling and went on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 23-17 before Max-Brown got her fourth kill of the frame. MSU was able to force a few UMD offense mistakes, but a Csire kill and Sydney Dowler ace closed the set for the hosts. In addition to Max-Brown’s four kills in the set, Monks finished with four total blocks (two solo, two assist) in the second frame, while Gibbs dug five balls into the set. Both teams were less efficient at batting in the second frame as MSU’s .129 clip surpassed Terps’ .100 hit percentage, but Maryland made up for it with three aces in the set. SET THREE: Maryland started warm by taking eight of the first 11 points before MSU timed out, but the break didn’t slow the Terrapins as they ran to a 14-6 lead until Kabengele ended the wave coming out of the second MSU. time-out came. UMD got two more points before the Spartans opened an 8-2 run to come within three points. MSU lingered and rose again as Maryland hit the set point at 24-20 as the Greens and White rattled five straight points to take the frame’s first lead. Maryland countered with two kills, but a Gros kill and Franklin ace re-took the lead before a UMD error gave MSU the set win in extras. Six digs and three kills from Max-Brown highlighted the frame for Michigan State, while Kabengele accounted for two of the Spartans’ three aces. FOUR SETTINGS: After two kills from Franklin made it 2-1 MSU, the Terps made a 5-0 run that caused a Spartan timeout. The Greens and White fought back to take the lead again at 10-9, and the sides traded runs until Maryland got two-straight and recaptured a 15-13 lead. The back-and-forth play continued as the teams swapped the lead several more times before Max-Brown got back-to-back kills and Monks added another to give MSU an 18-16 lead and a time-out. out in Maryland. The Terrapins came out of the hiatus just a little better and used a 9-4 run to regain the advantage and take out the Spartans. Despite only registering nine kills and a .161 hit clip in the final set, UMD counted six blocks and three aces, while limiting attack errors to three. MSU sank with a .146 hit percentage and eight offense misses, but got only three blocks and a pair of Max-Brown aces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/10/23/volleyball-spartan-comeback-falls-short-at-maryland.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos