Cricket and terrorism cannot be played together, says Ramdev





Yoga guru Ramdev has said the India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for Sunday is against national interest, PTI reported. The cricket teams of the two countries play against each other in the United Arab Emirates as part of the T20 World Cup. Ramdev has joined those calling for the match to be canceled due to a spate of militant attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The game of cricket and the game of terrorism cannot be played at the same time, the yoga guru said on Saturday. He responded to a question about whether he thought it was right to hold the match. VIDEO : Ramdev Baba | – – #ramdevbaba #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/uDrsrmU9ST — TV9 Marathi (@TV9Marathi) October 23, 2021 As many as 11 civilians, including migrant workers, have been killed by militants in the Union Territory this month. The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for most of the killings. Political leaders have also opposed the India-Pakistan contest. On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said it is not good for India to play cricket with Pakistan unless the attacks on Indian soil and civilians stop. The MLA added that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would agree that cricket matches between India and Pakistan should not take place. When the prime minister was in opposition, he repeatedly asked why we were playing cricket with Pakistan while the neighboring country was perpetuating terrorism in India, she said. Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Center for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Poor workers from Bihar are killed [in Kashmir], the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief had said. Targeted murders take place. What are the intelligence agency and? [Home Minister] Amit Shah doing? Weapons are coming to India. Do you want to play a match? [in this situation]? But India’s Board of Control for Cricket has refused to cancel the match. As for the competition, it is an international commitment, said board vice president Rajeev Shukla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1008454/t20-world-cup-india-pakistan-game-of-cricket-and-terrorism-cannot-be-played-together-says-ramdev

