Ohio State football vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Ohio state soccer team is back after its farewell week as it enters the second half of the 2021 season.

The Buckeyes start the last leg of the season like they did the first: on the road facing a Big Ten team. Ohio State will face Indiana on Saturday at 7:30 p.m at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium.

While OSU got off to a slow start in 2021, it took its only loss Week 2 at home against Oregon, Indiana, which was ranked No. 17 in the preseason, is 2-4 and 0-3 overall in conference play.

What channel is the game on?Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana can watch, stream

Zach Harrison:“I’m living the dream.” Zach Harrison Enjoys His Role as Ohio State Leader

How can the Buckeyes beat Indiana?3 Keys to Ohio State’s Football Game on the Hoosiers

Ohio State has recovered nicely since that Oregon loss, winning four consecutive games and scoring at least 52 points in the past three games.

Can the Buckeyes continue their role? Or will Indiana take its biggest win of the season yet?

You can follow the action live with insights from The Columbus Dispatch’s team of reporters Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman and columnist Rob Oller.

Ohio State Final Score: Ohio State 54-Indiana 7

The state of Ohio is 6-1. They host Penn State on October 30.

OSU rushed for 187 yards and passed for 352. The attack was successful on 6 of the 9 third downs. Defensively, the Buckeyes held Indiana to a total of 128 yards and recorded 14 tackles for losses, including 5 sacks.

Now it’s Jack Miller’s turn

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord finishes his day 5-6 for 51 yards. One of McCord’s completions went 14 yards to Marvin HarrisonJr.

Noah Ruggles scores his 16th straight field goal within the 50-yard line, Ohio State 54-Indiana 7

Noah Ruggle’s 26-yard kick was his seventh field goal of the year. His long this year is 44 yards.

QB Kyle McCord is in the game for Ohio State

Shortly after coming into the game, OSU’s Joe Royer made his first career catch. Unfortunately, Royer needed the attention of medical personnel afterward. They looked at his shoulder.

Before he left, CJ Stroud made four touchdowns. However, those scoring moves weren’t his only impressive throws.

Ohio State Defense Dominates

Granted, Indiana wasn’t considered an offensive juggernaut to come into tonight’s game, and they are now on their fourth quarterback of the season. However, it is still noteworthy that OSU has 13 tackles for loss. That’s 13 in 46 offensive snaps from Indiana.

CJ Stroud records his fourth touchdown of the night, Ohio State 51-Indiana 7

Jeremy Ruckert was in the back of the end zone when Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud found him for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Stroud is 21-for-28 and passes 266 yards. Ruckert has two TD catches tonight.

Rain and an eruption match have emptied the stadium in Bloomington

Kudos to the fans who braved the second half.

Jeremy Ruckert joins the OSU Parade in the End Zone, Ohio State 44-Indiana 7

Ohio State basically ended the first half with CJ Stroud throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to make Jeremy Ruckert tight.

The Buckeyes have now scored on every first possession in the past three games, with the exception of two drives that ended as half time expired.

TreVeyon Henderson has 14 overall TDs this year for Ohio State, Ohio State 37-Indiana 7

The last thing Indiana probably wanted to do tonight is give Ohio State a short field. OSU simply took advantage of their fielding position with a two-play, 30-yard scoring drive that ended with TreVeyon Henderson scoring a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Henderson’s 14 touchdowns (11 rushing, four receiving) is four less than the school’s freshman record held by Maurice Clarrett.

Indiana’s Jack Tuttle Returns Shortly

Jack Tuttle came back for a moment. But it doesn’t matter who the Hoosiers have as a quarterback. The Buckeyes defense makes it difficult for them. OSU officially has four first-half sacks and Indiana has just 52 yards so far tonight.

CJ Stroud hits Chris Olave and records his 20th touchdown pass of the season, Ohio State 30-Indiana 7

CJ Stroud slammed Chris Olave over the Hoosiers defense to extend OSU’s lead. It goes down as a 16-yard touchdown. There was a little adventure on the snap before the point-after attempt, but Noah Ruggles was still able to put it through the uprights.

OSU enforces a safety, Ohio State 23-Indiana 7

Indiana punter Jared Smolar saw the punt go over his head and Ohio State took advantage to add two points to their lead. That game followed Steele Chambers 5-yard tackle for loss, and Ty Hamilton’s 6-yard sack. So the Buckeyes sent Indiana the wrong way.

Indiana turns to Grant Gremel

Quarterbacks Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle are injured. Donaven McCulley is restricted as a freshman. As a result of all that, the Hoosiers now face Grant Gremel behind center. Gremel is a sophomore who has not played in a game this season.

TreVeyon Henderson does it again, Ohio State 21-Indiana 7

TreVeyon Henderson has his second touchdown of the night, but it was the result of a pass from CJ Stroud. The 7-yard score extends the Buckeyes’ lead and gives Henderson his 13th overall TD this season.

Buckeyes gets the ball back

After Jack Tuttle was shaken on the Hoosiers’ scoring drive, he was replaced on the next series by freshman Donaven McCulley. Indiana went three-and-out, and Ohio State’s foul allowed him to get the ball back.

TreVeyon Henderson runs for his tenth rushing touchdown of the season, Ohio State 14-Indiana 7

Ohio State has scored twice and both have rushed the scores. TreVeyon Henderson is the last to carry the ball to the end zone, on a 21 meter run. Tonight’s run could be a premium because while the weather didn’t call for rain, it’s definitely overcast in Bloomington.

TreVeyon Henderson back, clarity about Miyan Williams

TreVeyon Henderson has returned to Ohio state in the Buckeyes’ second stage. As noted earlier, it was Miyan Williams who took his place as Henderson got out early.

Williams had been dealing with an injury himself. He missed OSU’s last two games and tonight ABC reported that the absence was due to slippage in concussion protocol. This was previously unknown as the Buckeyes do not share injury updates.

Jack Tuttle hurt, but scores for Hoosiers, Ohio State 7-Indiana 7

Jack Tuttle scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot, but needed the attention of the team’s medical staff after the game. Tuttle eventually came off the field under his own power.

Where is TreVeyon Henderson?

After a 2-yard run on the first game of the Buckeyes’ opening series, freshman declining TreVeyon Henderson saw no carry for the remainder of the ride.

Henderson stood on the sidelines, watching the action without his helmet before it was later returned to him by the training staff.

Miyan Williams opens the scoring for the Buckeyes, Ohio State 7-Indiana 0

Miyan Williams did it five times in Ohio State’s opening 12-play, 75-yard run. He has 38 yards tonight, 11 of them on the first touchdown of the evening. TreVeyon Henderson started running back and visited the medical tent during that ride, and there is no update on his status yet.

Tonight’s officials

Referee: Larry Smith

Referee: Tim Glover

Line Judge: Robin DeLorenzo

Back Judge: Kevin Schwarzel

Field Judge: Phil Hicks

Side Judge: Gaylon Williams

Center Judge: Mike Stumberg

Indiana again without Michael Penix Jr.

Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from a separated AC joint. Jack Tuttle has played in his absence. This season, Tuttle has 356 yards on 36-for-70 passes with three interceptions and one touchdown.

A cool evening at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium

It is now 59 degrees and cloudy in Bloomington, Indiana. There is very little wind, and it looks like the Ohio State Buckeyes will have to avoid rain tonight unless the game beats the record of nine overtimes set by Penn State and Illinois earlier in the day.

Master Teague misses Indiana game

Ohio State will be no backup running back from Master Teague in Indiana on Saturday night for unknown reasons.

Teague was one of 14 players listed as unavailable in the team’s pregame status report released three hours before kick-off.

His absence leaves the Buckeyes a little thinner at depth behind TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield as Marcus Crowley is also out. Teague is their third greatest rusher with 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Big Ten Power Rankings:Buckeyes back on top after Iowa spit out the bit against Purdue

Rob Oller:If only college coaches could get vaccinated against the upset bug

Meet the Buckeyes:Ohio State Football Depth Chart v Indiana

Meet the Hoosiers:Indiana Football Depth Chart v Ohio State

Buckeyes starts defense

After an inactive week, Buckeyes’ starting defense is back up to full strength. Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and defensive end Tyreke Smith are ready to return.

Smith, one of the team’s most experienced pass rushers, has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, while Garrett appeared to aggravate a lower leg injury in a win over Maryland on October 9. Garrett is second on the team in sacks with 3.5.

Cornerback Cameron Brown is also available after being knocked out against the Terrapins.

All of them were on track to return this week as coach Ryan Day noted that they were practicing.

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers not on travel schedule

Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers did not travel to Bloomington with the Buckeyes. He was on the travel list for the Rutgers game earlier this month.

Penn State loses to Illinois in 9 overtime at home

A week away from playing the Buckeyes in Columbus, No. 7 Penn State was upset at home with Illinois.

With new college football overtime rules in effect, the Nittany Lions and Illini played in a record nine overtime as both teams struggled to score in the extra frames.

Illinois scored a 2-point conversion to win20-18 in the final.

Penn State plays Ohio State on October 30 at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan dominates Northwest, 33-7

Michigan led 10-7 at halftime, but walked away from Northwestern in the second half, win 33-7. A pair of Michigan running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, each ran more than 100 yards in the win.

Ohio State will play Michigan on November 27 in Ann Arbor.

Get more Ohio state football news by listening to our podcasts