Union men’s hockey is swept by Lake Superior State





SAULT ST. MARIE, Michigan. Unlike Friday night, the Union College men’s hockey team got off to a great start against Lake Superior State in Saturday’s rematch. The Dutch had a 2-0 lead. But their inability to stay out of the penalty area cost them against the Lakers. Timo Bakos scored two of his three goals on the power play as Lake Superior State rallied for a 5-2 non-conference win at the Taffy Abel Arena. The Dutch (1-4-1) conceded two power-play goals in Friday’s 7-4 loss, a game in which they trailed 5-2 after the first period. Union has conceded seven power play goals in their last three games since it was 6 for 6 on Friday’s penalty kill against Colorado College. The old penalty bug has got us, Union head coach Rick Bennett said in a phone interview. It wasn’t too nice to us. Until we found out that we would get the same results. This will be put into practice this week. Michael Hodge gave Union a 1-0 lead after 47 seconds. It was the second game in a row that the freshman forward scored a goal. Sophomore forward Tyler Watkins gave Union a 2-0 lead on the power play at 4:44 of the second period. Then it fell apart for Union. Jacob Nordqvist kicked off the Lake Superior State comeback with a goal just over seven minutes into the second. Late in the period, Bakos scored his first power play goal. Bakos broke the tying run at 7:02 to go into third on his second power play count. Empty goals from Josh Nixon and Bakos sealed the win for the Lakers (5-3). Union goalkeeper Connor Murphy, who was pulled from Fridays game after conceding four first-period goals, started Saturdays game. The Hudson Falls resident made 26 saves. Bennett said Murphy played better and couldn’t be blamed for the goals. He was rested, Bennett said. Garrett [Nieto] did well the night before. I wanted to go with Connor to see what reticence he had. He proved us right that he is a game. Union kicks off the ECAC Hockey game on Friday when it hosts Capital Region rival RPI on Messa Rink at 7 p.m. Union 110 2

Lake Superior State 023 5

First Period 1, Union, Hodge 2 (Seamna, Robertson), :47. Sanctions Ferguson, Uni (hold), 4:51; DenBeste, LSS (slashing), 8:22; Immonen, Uni (slashing), 18:55.

Second Period 2, Union, Watkins 1 (Robertson, Allen), 4:44 (pp). 3, Lake Superior State, Nordqvist 2 (Nixon, Mucha), 7:07. 4, Lake Superior State, Bankos 2 (Nixon, Nordqvist), 18:06 (pp). Sanctions Manz, LSS (slashing), 2:08; Bengtsson, LSS (hold), 2:58; Petruolo, Uni (cross-check), 4:59; Kosack, Uni (cross-check), 7:07; Mucha, LSS (sustained), 11:45; Allen, Uni (insistent), 16:59.

Third Period 5, Lake Superior State, Bankos 3 (Nixon, Much), 12:58 (pp). 6, Lake Superior State, Nixon 1 (Roloson, Borshyov), 18:02 (nl). 7, Lake Superior State, Bankos 4 (Boudon, Mucha), 19:36 (en). Sanctions Scheerer, Uni (high-sticking), 11:18.

Shots on target Union 9-6-8 23. Lake Superior State 10-14-5 29.

Powerplay capabilities Union 1 of 4; Lake Superior State 2 of 6.

Keepers Union, Murphy 1-4-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Lake Superior State, Eisele 3-1-0 (23-21).

A 965.

Referees Brad Albers, Shane Paskey. Frontiersmen Franklin Hempel, Andrew Hempel. RPI 2, VERMONT 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. Goalie Linden Marshall came off a shutout by 28.9 seconds as the Engineers defeated the Catamounts in a non-conference game at Gutterson Field House. Marshall stopped 28 shots, 14 of them in the first period. Jake Johnson and Ture Linden scored for RPI (2-2-1). RPI 110 2

Vermont 001 1

First Period 1, RPI, Johnson 1 (Lacka, Herrman), 13:02. Sanctions Linden, RPI (hook), 7:22.

Second Period 2, RPI, Linden 2 (Klee), 8:37. Vermont Bank Sanctions (too many men), 4:52; Linden, RPI (tripping), 15:05.

Third Period 3, Vermont, Bouquot 1 (Zapernick, Stucker), 19:31. Sanctions RPI bank (game delay), 8:18; Bench in Vermont (too many men), 1:40 PM.

Shots on target RPI 5-15-8 28. Vermont 14-5-10 29.

Powerplay capabilities RPI 0 of 2; Vermont 0 of 4.

Goalkeepers RPIE, Marshall 2-1-1 (29 shots – 28 saves). Vermont, Harmon 0-3-0 (28-46).

A 2,882.

Referees Tim Benedetto, Ryan Sweeney. Line judges Jason Shattie, Trevor Disbennett. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

