Rose leads Tigers with Three-under 69 on Saturday at Golf Club of Georgia – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





CLEMSON, SC Kian Rose birdied his last three holes to finish with a 69 and led the Clemson men’s golf team in the second round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Tigers are in 10th place in the 15-team tournament at the Golf Club of Georgia Lakeside Course in Alpharetta, Georgia with a score of 572. Clemson is just four shots away from seventh place in Sunday’s final round. Defending National Champion Pepperdine leads the tournament with a score of 550. The tournament features eight of the top 25 teams in the nation. Rose, a red shirt freshman from South Africa, had five birdies and two bogeys in making the best score of three under par. He birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to finish in the top 25 in the individual race. to go. He is in 25th place after 36 holes with a score of 143. Senior All-American Jacob Bridgeman had 70 two under par on Saturday, an improvement of five strokes from his opening round 75. The native of Inman, SC, bogeyed on the second hole, then played the last 16 holes three under par. including a two-under-par 34 on the back nine. He is tied for 42nd place at 145. Kyle Cottam and Andrew Swanson both had equal rounds on Saturday, contributing to Clemson’s five-under-par 283 team score which was sixth in the field and an improvement of six shots from Friday’s first round. Cottam is tied for 42nd after rounds of 73 and 72, while Swanson, a true freshman in his first tournament in the Clemson lineup, is 146th and 50th. Zack Gordon was Clemson’s top golfer in the first round with a four-under-par 68, but he had a two over par 74 on Saturday and was Clemson’s non-counter. He is still the first among Clemson golfers for the tournament with a total of 142, good enough for 21st place. Clemson players had 17 second-round birdies and now have 37 for the tournament, the fourth best in the field of 15 teams. The last round starts on Sunday morning at 9:00 AM. Live scoring is available on golfstat.com.

