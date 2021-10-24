india pakistan t20 match: for india and pakistan cricket is never just a game

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world, on televisions in remote villages, jumbo screens in crowded cities, telephones in migrant workers’ homes and flickering monitors in the living rooms of a diaspora spanning the time zones of India. the world.

Face-offs at the cricket ground between India and Pakistan, such as the expected meeting in Dubai on Sunday, have become increasingly rare, a victim of the frosty relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. For a match to take place at all, even on neutral ground, players and fans must hope that tensions are kept short at war and that organizers can weather the growing calls for a boycott.

The meeting on Sunday, the first in two years, is part of a World Cup. The mounting tensions are related to a number of factors, repeated militant attacks in India; the disputed area of ​​Kashmir, where India accuses Pakistan of supporting militant groups; and increasing bigotry in both countries that has almost completely wiped out any exchange between two nations that otherwise overlap in shared history, passions and culture.



But the intensity of the passions surrounding the Sunday game draw on deeper reservoirs, issues of national identity wrapped up in the fortunes of competing cricket teams.

And despite calls for boycotts from Indian political leaders following a wave of violence recently in Kashmir, the game continues. As India’s cricket organization organization has made clear, the country cannot just opt ​​out of an international engagement like this one, the T20 World Cup, especially one where its team is preferred to win.

We need to maintain a cricket bond, said Ramiz Raja, who heads the Pakistan cricket council, after meeting his Indian counterpart. Our position is: the further away from cricket politics, the better.

But in cricket, a game that can seem mind-bogglingly complex to the uninitiated, it is precisely those political rifts that spark such passionate interest.

Cricket in South Asia is a legacy of British colonial rule, an Indian game accidentally discovered by the British, as the critic Ashis Nandy once said. The end of that rule saw India split up in 1947, making Pakistan a new nation for tens of millions of Muslims in the regions.

In the 75 years since, the two countries have gone to war several times and have remained on the warpath when not fighting. At times, the tensions have resulted in the cricket teams not playing against each other for a decade or so. Other times, such as during the 1999 World Cup, they played a match while waging a war over Kashmir.

It’s tempting to draw parallels between the story of cricket and the story of India, said Amit Varma, who hosts the popular podcast The Seen and the Unseen, in a recent episode. We started out unsure of our place in the world, trying to find our way, hampered by an inferiority complex, seeking pride in small solace, but eventually we opened up to the world and asserted ourselves.

Our cricket has grown to such an extent that India dominates this game, especially in a commercial sense, Varma added.

India has become the undisputed destination for the sport in recent years, with top players from around the world looking to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League. The league ranks among the top five most profitable sports leagues in the world, and top players can earn as much as $2 million for a two-month season.

But as a sign of tense times in the region, Pakistani players are being barred from the competition, depriving them of an important platform to compete with the best in the world or cash in on some of the riches. The two countries have largely severed bilateral relations after a deadly terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008 by assailants who had come from Pakistan.

That the occasional matches have only been played in neutral venues for a decade has removed a major vehicle of interaction between the two cricket-hungry countries.

Indian and Pakistani players have often said that every time they play in the other country, the intensity on the pitch is matched only by the hospitality outside. Vendors in bazaars would refuse payments, while guest players’ families would send home-cooked food to visiting players in their hotel rooms.

I had received the entire Indian team at my house, kebab and all, Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani captain, recalled from a tour more than ten years ago. When they arrived I found that they were all vegetarians. I had to scramble quickly for lentils and vegetables.

Vicky Luthra, who runs a photo studio in New Delhi, is such a devoted fan that he has seen India and Pakistan play four times, including a trip all the way to England in 2017, where the match ticket alone cost him around $400.

I can’t paint my face, I can’t do any drama. I’m a gentleman crowd of cricket, Luthra said with a smile. But I certainly always wish India success.

The match he remembers best is when he crossed the border on foot in 2006 to watch India play in the Pakistani city of Lahore. He was excited to go, his grandparents were from the part of the country that ended in Pakistan, but his wife insisted she wouldn’t let him travel alone.

My wife was very much against going to Pakistan, Luthra said. But she was surprised by how good it was, how friendly the people were. Cricket got me to see those parts.

For Pakistan too, the story of its cricket team sometimes reflects the state of affairs in the country, outbursts of brilliance and talent undermined by mismanagement, insecurity and lack of opportunity.

Pakistan has been the underdog in recent years, with India dominating the World Cup clashes while also building an unbeaten record. But in the 1980s and 1990s, Pakistan had the kind of talent that could often win bilateral matches, causing heartache among the massive fans of the Indian teams. The country’s current prime minister first made a name for himself in cricket; he led Pakistan to the World Cup crown in 1992.

This year’s tournament comes at a time when the mood in Pakistan is deteriorating, said their cricket chief, Raja.

After a militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan has not hosted a single international match for a decade. International teams are slowly touring the country again. But just weeks before the World Cup, New Zealand abruptly stopped its tour due to safety concerns, and England soon followed suit.

In the Pakistani port city of Karachi, fans prepared for the T20 World Cup match in hopes that their team could finally reverse India’s dominance.

Cricket has many formats, including a test match that can last as long as five days and still end in a draw. But the T20 World Cup is the shortest, each match lasts about three hours, so the results are more easily influenced by a short period of brilliance.

The pocket Qurans are out, the memorized holy words are recited and hands are raised for prayers, Ebad Ahmed, a journalist from Karachi, said of some fans who sought divine intervention. The idea is to bring God to our teams.

Regardless of the Pakistani teams’ odds, the game will be a publicly shared experience even for the likes of Muzamil Ali, a 33-year-old sales professional who confessed he didn’t even like cricket. Nevertheless, when it’s India and Pakistan, most people can’t help but watch and Ali plans to watch it outside on a big screen.

Watching a Pakistan-India match with a crowd is not only fun, Ali said, but it’s better to share the grief with others in case Pakistan loses.