Week 7 vs. Washington Football Team





The Green Bay Packers (5-1) and Washington Football Team (2-4) will meet Sunday at Lambeau Field in a battle between two division winners from a season ago. Here's how the Packers Wire staff believe the week 7 showdown with the football team will go: Zach Kruse (4-2): Packers 31, Washington 17 It's strange to see a team protect the passer well, but still struggle to score points and put pressure on the opponent's quarterback, but still struggle to avoid points. Washington's ability to win at the line of scrimmage provides disrupted potential in this matchup, but this is still a struggling football team with a turnover-sensitive quarterback and a defense ranked last in the NFL in points allowed. If the Packers can prevent Washington's defenses from taking over, there is a relatively easy path to a home side victory. The guess here is that the Packers will once again survive up front on the attack and rack up a few turnovers, allowing the Matt LaFleurs team to run to a sixth straight win. The Packers can't possibly lose in their new fancy throwback uniforms, right? Jack Wepfer (4-2): Packers 27, Washington 14 The Packers haven't really played great football, but they've played a lot of good enough football. The defense pulls it off despite the red zone problems, and the offense, while not the juggernaut of a season ago, may be mentally tougher. They score when it matters and seem to respond well to adversity. Against this pathetic Washington Football Team, I expect the Packers to roll. The football team was supposed to have a great defense, and that just didn't happen. And with a backup quarterback taking the snaps, points aren't easy to come by either. Packers are rolling and building momentum for next week. Brandon Carwile (4-2): Packers 28, Washington 17 The Washington franchise is in ruins as they attempt a PR makeover while rebuilding their soccer team. Frankly, I saw Green Bay inflict a similar defeat to the soccer team at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs last week. This one won't be that bad if the score stays relatively close to the end. I saw the Packers play a pedestrian game against a talented defensive line, but Aaron Rodgers will be his usual self and throw in a few touchdowns. Defensively, Green Bay will fire Taylor Heinicke a few times and also make an interception late in the game to seal the win. Joe Kipp (4-2): Packers 35, Washington 20 This is the game where we see the Packers attack getting into a groove. Teams have been scoring at will in Washington all season; they allow 31.0 points per game, which is the last in the entire NFL. As if that wasn't bad enough, Washington ranks 31st in total allowable yards (423.0 ppg). It's hard to see a path to victory for The Football Team. Green Bay wins comfortably, scoring over 30 points. Burn Rupp (2-0): Packers 24, Washington 10 This could be a game where Green Bay's attack struggles to get into a rhythm. The Washington Football Team should be able to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers with their front four. Someone other than Davante Adams will have to make some plays. The Packers will do just enough offensively to take the win and improve to 6-1. author Forecast To score file Zach Kruse To win 31-17 4-2 Jack Wepfer To win 27-14 4-2 Brandon Carwile To win 28-17 4-2 Joe Kipp To win 35-20 4-2 Burn Rupp To win 24-10 2-0









packers vs. Washington: 5 things to watch and a prediction









