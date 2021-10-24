Sports
Stevenson’s Wang enjoys state title victory over Lake Forest’s Rabjohns
Lake Forest junior Autumn Rabjohns tried to overpower Stevenson sophomore Sarah Wang.
Tried to frustrate Wang with ankle biting slice shots. Tried to drink Wang. Tried to lob Wang. Tried to outdo Wang. Tried…everything. In vain.
High-ranking Wang had an answer to every trick in second-seeded Rabjohns’ big bag of tricks during the Class 2A singles final at Saturday’s girls tennis tournament in Buffalo Grove.
Wang — surviving a couple of tight 3-setters on the first two days in the state — defeated Rabjohns 6-3, 6-2, a final score that screams “rout” on paper. In real time, on a beautiful, sunny, pleasantly cool day? The entertaining show resembled a national competition aged 18 and under in USTA, with long, high-level rallies, brilliant shots, breathtaking field reports, creative tactics, loud winners, graceful drop shots, … everything.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I won that game, but I’m glad I did,” said a smiling Wang, the fourth Patriot in program history to capture a singles state title, following three-time champion Sue Jaeger. (1976-78), Andrea Jaeger (1979) and Denise Muresan (2005).
Saturday’s game was the fourth this fall between the North Suburban Conference supernovas in sneakers, of which Wang won three.
“Great game,” said freshman Patriots coach Jose Morales. “Autumn played excellent tennis and has so many shots – all shots. But Sarah, she’s not missing anything. She fought and played incredibly well, after taking out tough opponents in long matches (Friday) and Thursday.
“Sarah,” the coach added, “was the better player today.”
Wang (35-1), a freshman prep netter, completed her 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 semifinal against Wiskowski on Saturday morning (after trailing 6-3, 5-5 late Friday afternoon) and helped Stevenson tie New Trier and Lake Forest for second in the team standings; each team counted 26 points, behind state champion Hinsdale Central’s 34.
Stevenson would have to settle for fourth place (and no trophy) as the final game of the tournament — Stevenson juniors Ainika Hou/Sonia Mehta vs. Lucy Parrilli/Keri Rothenberg of New Trier, battling for fifth place in doubles — would have turned out differently.
The Patriots, seeded 5-8, beat the 3-4 seeded Trevians 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, avenging a loss on October 5 and yielding a crucial 1 point for the team. The win capped Hou/Mehta’s remarkable 8-0 run at the back after the duo’s 7-5, 2-6, 10-5 (super tiebreak) first-round loss, bringing their season record to 32 -6.
“Our motto after the loss was, ‘One point at a time,'” said Mehta. “We also made sure not to think about the past. Our coach said to our whole team, ‘Be a goldfish. A goldfish is the happiest creature in the world because a goldfish has a 10-second memory.’ We never lost our focus and Ainika carried me.”
“No,” Hou interrupted. “We wore each other.”
Stevenson’s second doubles entrant, senior Thea Surya/junior Kate Herlihy, contributed 4 team points by winning 3 out of 5 matches.
The state trophy was the program’s sixth in 10 years and the second top-three state finish since Stevenson tied Whitney Young for first place under former Patriots coach Tom Stanhope in 2017.
‘Maggs’ to Wealth:
Libertyville junior Maggie Forkner had a pretty memorable three-day state tournament, filled with lows and a plethora of highs. Placed 9-16, the Wildcat lost a first-round match 6-1, 6-4 to Julia Ross of New Trier and went on to win 7 consecutive Elimination Tests – including 5 on Friday – before going down 6-3, 6- 2 fell to Ross’ teammate, Madison Liu, in the Class 2A match for fifth place Saturday at Buffalo Grove.
Among her triumphs in the consolation rounds: a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of… Ross, Julia Ross. Forkner (26-8) also eliminated a pair of 5-8 seeds.
Not once did her racket have a broken string.
“I had to grab my racket again,” said Forkner, who became the first female netter from Libertyville to win a state medal since Kristin Bachochin collected bronze in 1991.
“I really wanted to win (the rematch with Ross). I had a better attitude in my matches after the loss. And I learned that I have more energy and spunk than I thought I had.”
Forkner’s 7-2 record on state generated 7 team points. Libertyville fittingly finished in seventh place (15 points). Wildcat freshman Lena Dogadalski went 3-2 (5 team points) in singles, and senior Alexandra Berns/sophomore Hadley Warren contributed 3 points (1 win on a draw, 1 win on a draw) in doubles.
“Maggie did a great job regrouping,” said Libertyville coach Dan Kiernan, noting that Forkner’s fourth game was against Ross on Friday. “She served better after the loss, played stable tennis and stayed focused.”
A1 Aries into 1A:
Grayslake Central senior Karishma Bhalla, a 5-8 seed, finished sixth in the Class 1A tournament on Saturday. The Ram — a seventh-eighth place finish in singles at the 2019 State Meet — fell 6-1, 6-3 to Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb in the fifth-place match.
The reigning Northern Lake County Conference No. 1 singles champion, as well as this month’s Antioch sectional singles champion, Bhalla went 24-2 in 2021, becoming only the second Aries to medal in the program’s history (Lynne Poggensee-Wei was fourth in singles in 2006).
“All season I’ve been striving to make it here, on the state, on day three,” she said. “I’m grateful for many things — for being part of my team and for receiving support from my parents (Ashwin and Dee), my coaches (including Chuck Lawson), and my teammates.”
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20211023/girls-tennis-stevensons-wang-savors-state-title-win-over-lake-forests-rabjohns
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]