Stevenson’s Wang enjoys state title victory over Lake Forest’s Rabjohns

Lake Forest junior Autumn Rabjohns tried to overpower Stevenson sophomore Sarah Wang.

Tried to frustrate Wang with ankle biting slice shots. Tried to drink Wang. Tried to lob Wang. Tried to outdo Wang. Tried…everything. In vain.

High-ranking Wang had an answer to every trick in second-seeded Rabjohns’ big bag of tricks during the Class 2A singles final at Saturday’s girls tennis tournament in Buffalo Grove.

Wang — surviving a couple of tight 3-setters on the first two days in the state — defeated Rabjohns 6-3, 6-2, a final score that screams “rout” on paper. In real time, on a beautiful, sunny, pleasantly cool day? The entertaining show resembled a national competition aged 18 and under in USTA, with long, high-level rallies, brilliant shots, breathtaking field reports, creative tactics, loud winners, graceful drop shots, … everything.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I won that game, but I’m glad I did,” said a smiling Wang, the fourth Patriot in program history to capture a singles state title, following three-time champion Sue Jaeger. (1976-78), Andrea Jaeger (1979) and Denise Muresan (2005).

Saturday’s game was the fourth this fall between the North Suburban Conference supernovas in sneakers, of which Wang won three.

“Great game,” said freshman Patriots coach Jose Morales. “Autumn played excellent tennis and has so many shots – all shots. But Sarah, she’s not missing anything. She fought and played incredibly well, after taking out tough opponents in long matches (Friday) and Thursday.

“Sarah,” the coach added, “was the better player today.”

Wang (35-1), a freshman prep netter, completed her 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 semifinal against Wiskowski on Saturday morning (after trailing 6-3, 5-5 late Friday afternoon) and helped Stevenson tie New Trier and Lake Forest for second in the team standings; each team counted 26 points, behind state champion Hinsdale Central’s 34.

Stevenson would have to settle for fourth place (and no trophy) as the final game of the tournament — Stevenson juniors Ainika Hou/Sonia Mehta vs. Lucy Parrilli/Keri Rothenberg of New Trier, battling for fifth place in doubles — would have turned out differently.

The Patriots, seeded 5-8, beat the 3-4 seeded Trevians 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, avenging a loss on October 5 and yielding a crucial 1 point for the team. The win capped Hou/Mehta’s remarkable 8-0 run at the back after the duo’s 7-5, 2-6, 10-5 (super tiebreak) first-round loss, bringing their season record to 32 -6.

“Our motto after the loss was, ‘One point at a time,'” said Mehta. “We also made sure not to think about the past. Our coach said to our whole team, ‘Be a goldfish. A goldfish is the happiest creature in the world because a goldfish has a 10-second memory.’ We never lost our focus and Ainika carried me.”

“No,” Hou interrupted. “We wore each other.”

Stevenson’s second doubles entrant, senior Thea Surya/junior Kate Herlihy, contributed 4 team points by winning 3 out of 5 matches.

The state trophy was the program’s sixth in 10 years and the second top-three state finish since Stevenson tied Whitney Young for first place under former Patriots coach Tom Stanhope in 2017.

‘Maggs’ to Wealth:

Libertyville junior Maggie Forkner had a pretty memorable three-day state tournament, filled with lows and a plethora of highs. Placed 9-16, the Wildcat lost a first-round match 6-1, 6-4 to Julia Ross of New Trier and went on to win 7 consecutive Elimination Tests – including 5 on Friday – before going down 6-3, 6- 2 fell to Ross’ teammate, Madison Liu, in the Class 2A match for fifth place Saturday at Buffalo Grove.

Among her triumphs in the consolation rounds: a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of… Ross, Julia Ross. Forkner (26-8) also eliminated a pair of 5-8 seeds.

Not once did her racket have a broken string.

“I had to grab my racket again,” said Forkner, who became the first female netter from Libertyville to win a state medal since Kristin Bachochin collected bronze in 1991.

“I really wanted to win (the rematch with Ross). I had a better attitude in my matches after the loss. And I learned that I have more energy and spunk than I thought I had.”

Forkner’s 7-2 record on state generated 7 team points. Libertyville fittingly finished in seventh place (15 points). Wildcat freshman Lena Dogadalski went 3-2 (5 team points) in singles, and senior Alexandra Berns/sophomore Hadley Warren contributed 3 points (1 win on a draw, 1 win on a draw) in doubles.

“Maggie did a great job regrouping,” said Libertyville coach Dan Kiernan, noting that Forkner’s fourth game was against Ross on Friday. “She served better after the loss, played stable tennis and stayed focused.”

A1 Aries into 1A:

Grayslake Central senior Karishma Bhalla, a 5-8 seed, finished sixth in the Class 1A tournament on Saturday. The Ram — a seventh-eighth place finish in singles at the 2019 State Meet — fell 6-1, 6-3 to Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb in the fifth-place match.

The reigning Northern Lake County Conference No. 1 singles champion, as well as this month’s Antioch sectional singles champion, Bhalla went 24-2 in 2021, becoming only the second Aries to medal in the program’s history (Lynne Poggensee-Wei was fourth in singles in 2006).

“All season I’ve been striving to make it here, on the state, on day three,” she said. “I’m grateful for many things — for being part of my team and for receiving support from my parents (Ashwin and Dee), my coaches (including Chuck Lawson), and my teammates.”