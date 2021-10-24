Twin Valley starts fast, beats Oley Valley and wins Berk’s hockey title

The key moment in the BCIAA field hockey championship on Saturday may have happened just over two minutes after the opening whistle.

That was when Twin Valleys sent Natali Foster a cross for the Oley Valley cage, which Makayla Carahaly pulled in on an assist from Hadley Munn to give the Raiders a quick lead. That quick start helped the Raiders to a 4-1 victory over the Lynx in Robesonia and their second Berks title in a row.

I think that really boosted our energy, said Twin Valley senior Emma Winther of the quick goal. I think after that first goal we just wanted more and more. I think we were really hungry for this win, so it was great.

The Berks I Champion Raiders (19-2) was able to cross a major goal off their to-do list, under more normal circumstances. Last year they won the title on their home turf, but with parents and fans keeping their distance during the post-game celebration.

This time, after the medals and trophy were awarded, there were lots of family hugs and photo ops.

Just coming out and doing it with our whole team is such an amazing experience, said Foster, finishing with a goal and two assists. We came on this field, we knew what we wanted to do and we did it. It feels so great.

Twin Valley coach Kim Walsh expressed a bit of concern about her teams’ energy levels following a 2-1 victory over division rival Wilson in the semi-finals.

She needn’t have worried.

The Raiders doubled their lead when Carahaly scored her second goal on an assist from Foster with 10:36 left in the first quarter. Within five minutes it was 2-0.

We told them to get out, said Walsh, they have to come out hard. Scoring those two goals changed everything because it gave us just that little bit of support that we could give back a little bit and relax and play our game.

Berks III champion Oley (18-2) did react after he faltered at the start.

The Lynx made it 2-1 when Alexandra Lopez scored on an assist from Molly Rothenberger on a corner with 12:39 left in the first half.

But Twin Valley recovered the two-goal lead as Foster scored with 5:29 left in the second quarter with the Lynx one player behind.

Collette Lennon held it 3-1 when she made a defensive save for Twin Valley in the closing minutes of the half.

The Raiders were up 4-1 with 7:58 to go in the third quarter when Winther changed direction in a shot from Foster.

The Lynx continued to exert pressure. Oley even finished with an 8-6 lead in shots and 8-4 in corners, forcing Maddie Stevens to make five saves for the Raiders. Twin Valleys Hannah Schmittinger also made a defensive save late in the third quarter.

Oley is a young team, the Lynx have only one senior in goalkeeper Cassidy Drobek and most of the players experienced a Berks title game for the first time.

Every time you get a big game like this it’s a great experience, said Oley coach Tiffany Cappellano, who led the 2016-19 Lynx to four straight titles. But they also worked really hard to put themselves in this position, to be able to fight for a district championship, and I think our nerves got the best of us today.

We haven’t been here in a few years. I think we got nervous. They chased us early. But I was proud. The second period we were able to come back and answer, and I think that speaks volumes for the kind of kids they are.

Oley opens the District 3 play-offs as the top seed in Class 1A in a quarter-final next Saturday.

Twin Valley, the second seed in Class 2A, opens districts with a first-round home game against Berks Catholic Wednesday at 4 p.m.

But for the Raiders, that’s something they can focus on later. At least for a little bit they can enjoy repeating as county champions. They have successfully dealt with having that target on their back by staying true to themselves and playing their game, Winther said.

“Oleys are a great team,” said Winther. “They are coached really well, they are very good players. Just playing as a team, playing our game really helped us get this win.