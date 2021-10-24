Fifty for Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Reach 150-run Mark

Bangladesh, relatively rich in cumulative experience, will clash with Sri Lanka on Sunday in a Super-12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Both teams qualified from the round 1 stage of the tournament in the UAE and Oman. Bangladesh has yet to benefit from the amount of T20 experience they have. Shakib Al Hasan, one of the world’s leading all-rounders, has led the Bangladesh Tigers well, but the whole team needs to rally around him. Sri Lanka, with a very attractive bowling attack, will recall that Scotland had upset Bangladesh and Mahmudullah’s team is quite prone to a batting collapse. Sri Lanka are coming off the back of three comfortable wins against the Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia, which put them at the top of Group A, and they will put up a solid challenge against Bangladesh Tigers, who head to the UAE after previously playing in Oman. Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka here.

17:09 IST: Rahim reaches fifty

Sixth T20 international fifty for Mushfiqur Rahim. He takes a single off Lahiru Kumara to reach his milestone. Bangladesh also reaches the 150-run mark. Rahim’s scores vs SL in T20s since 2018 — 66*, 6, 72*, 28, 50* (today)

17:02 IST: Rahim approaches fifty

A border each of Mushfiqur Rahim and Afif Hossain brings Bangladesh to 140/3 after 17 overs. Rahim needs six runs for his fifty.

16:56 IS: Naim leaves

Binura Fernando finally has the last laugh. Mohammed Naim gives him an easy catch to go home for 62 from 52 balls. Time for Mushfiqur Rahim to take charge. Bangladesh 129/3 (16.1)

16:52 IST: Rahim gets going

Mushfiqur Rahim slowly picks up the pace. He hits Wanindu Hasaranga for back-to-back fours in the 15th over. Mohammad Naim (56*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (34*). Bangladesh 118/2 (15)

4:45 PM EST: Double Joy

Hark work has paid off. Mohammed Naim brings out his fifty with a border over the bowler’s head, at Lahiru Kumara. It also brings in 100 for Bangla Tigers. Naim (55*), Rahim (24*), Bangladesh 107/2 (14)

16:39 PM IST: Rahim scores another big hit

It seems that Musfiqur Rahim only wants to hit sixes for Bangladesh today. The righthander crosses the border for the second time in the innings. Bangladesh 96/2 (13)

16:37 PM IST: Shanaka cum tight

What a left over from Dasun Shanaka! Only four runs in this time of crisis. Mohammad Naim (45*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14*). Bangladesh 87/2 (12)

16:31 IST: Rahim’s hits first six

Mushfiqur slams his knee for the first six of the innings to tie up perfectly. With those six, Wanindu Hasaranga gives up singles in each of the remaining five balls. Bangladesh 83/2 (11). Rahim (12*) and Mohammed Naim (43*).

16:26 PM IST: Half way through the stage

Halfway through the stage, Bangladesh is riding Mohammed Naim’s unbeaten 40. The Sri Lankan bowlers will be proud of the way they have bowled, especially picking up Shakib Al Hasan’s prized wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim accompanies Naim. Bangladesh 72/2 (10).

16:14 IS: Shakib out

Oh my my! Shakib Al Hasan’s stay at the fold is cut short by a delivery from Chamika Karunaratne. Shakib is beaten and sees his leg stump uprooted for 10. Bangladesh 56/2 (7.4)

16:10 IS “50 up for Bangla

Tough first over for Charith Asalanka as Shakib Al Hasan sends him for a few limits. 50 for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan (10*) and Mohammad Naim (27). Bangladesh 55/1 (7)

16:05 IS: Kumara chooses Liton

Lahiru Kumara finally breaks Bangladesh’s opening score, sacking Liton Das for 16. Mohammad Naim is still in the fold and Shakib Al Hasan joins in. Bangladesh 41/1 (6).

16:01 IST: Building in Bangaldesh

A boundary each in the next two overs has kept the Bangladesh scoreboard ticking. Significantly improved punching power of Liton Das, who struggled in this tournament for this match. Liton Das (15*) and Mohammad Naim (21*). Bangladesh 38/0 (5).

15:49 PM IST: Hissing Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne is constantly driving over the deck at 150 km/h. Three times in this over with highest of 146kph. Indian fans may remember SRH’s Umran Malik in IPL 2021. Only a border from Mohammad Naim in this one across. Liton Das (8*) and Mohammad Naim (21*). Bangladesh 21/0 (3).

15:41 PM IST: Liton hits first border

First four of the game. Liton Das shoots down the leg side, gets an inside edge to run to a fine leg line, off Binura Fernando. Badger shuffles to flick and gains an inside edge that dodges the keeper and dashes off to the fine leg fence. Seven overflows. Bangladesh 9/0 (2).

15:39 PM IST: In case you missed it

ICYMI, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the last three matches in the ongoing competition so far. While Bangladesh made a brilliant comeback with back-to-back matches after a shocking loss to Scotland in their opener.

15:37 PM IST: Tight start from SL

Brilliant first left from Chamika Karunaratne. Just two runs from the opening passed. Liton Das (1*) and Mohammad Naim (1*). Bangladesh 2/0 (1).

3:25 PM IST: Stat

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh is the second highest wicket taker in T20 internationals in 2021 with 55 wickets.

15:20 PM IST: StatThe Sri Lankan summit has struggled so much since July 2019 that they are the only party with an average of less than 19 and a strike rate of less than 110.

15:14 PM IST: Head to head

Sri Lanka enjoys a 7-4 head-to-head against Bangladesh in T20 internationals. The two teams have only met once in the T20 World Cup, with the island nation victorious.

15:22 IST: PLAY XI’S

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

15:08 PM IST: Captains speak

Dasun Shanaka (SL): Our bowlers do a good job for us. We have a small change. Binura Fernando gets a match instead of Maheesh Theekshana.

Mahmudullah (BAN): We would have struck first if we had won the toss. We also have a change. Taskin Ahmed is not playing today. Nasum Ahmed enters.

15:03 PM IST: Toss:

Sri Lanka has won the toss and will throw first.

