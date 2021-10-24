UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs’ Success Over Gophers Continues 2-1 Win, Series Sweep





Since UMD left for the NCHC and Minnesota for the Big Ten in 2013-14, the Bulldogs are 13-3-2 against their former WCHA rival, including 12-1-1 in their last 14 encounters. That’s a great weekend for us, a great weekend, said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. I’m really, really proud of our kids for fighting. We knew it was going to be a tough hockey game, we knew they were going to be a better hockey team. It was nice to score the goals because I don’t think we were the better team in the first period, maybe even the second. It’s hard to beat good teams twice. It’s hard to beat someone twice, but especially good hockey teams. Bulldogs senior wing Tanner Laderoute and sophomore Blake Biondi scored in the first period to give UMD a 2-0 lead that held until midway through the third period when Gopher’s sophomore Mason Nevers fended off a shot into the UMD net. Biondis goal with 2:16 to play in the first period was second of the weekend and third of the season for the Hermantown native after he gave UMD a 1-0 lead 1:53 in Fridays 5-3 victory in Minneapolis gave. Just playing in the games is crazy to me, said Biondi, the lifelong Bulldog fan who grew up cheering the Gophers. They packed it, and tonight a full house. It’s special to play against these guys, a real historic rival. It’s fun, that’s it. It is awesome. Laderoutes’ goal came from a shot by sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kaiser who had a player or two pinball. Laderoute later received a key-shot block in the third period, receiving a puck to the side of his knee, causing him to limp to the bench and then to the locker room. Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after scoring the first goal of the game against Minnesota during the first period on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Nevers scored for Minnesota shortly after, which gave Laderoute the motivation to fight through the pain and help his team finish what it started. I heard them score right after that block, Laderoute said. I just knew it was going to be a big game and our line was that defensive line for the last few minutes. So I just knew I had to do everything I could to get back out there and help. Gopher’s fifth-year senior goalie Jack LaFontaine made 24 saves while UMD junior goaltender Ryan Fanti, starting for the second straight night with sophomore Zach Stejskal out with an injury, finished with 28 saves. Sandelin said Fanti was a difference maker for the Bulldogs and helped the team out. Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ryan Fanti (39) stops a shot on goal against Minnesota during the second period on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Gophers coach Bob Motzko thought the same about Fanti on Saturday in Duluth. I hate to lose two games in a weekend, I can tell you that, but we played a lot better tonight, said Motzko, who is 1-4-1 as the Gophers coach against UMD. Their first goal bounced off three or four guys and came in, and they didn’t have many good chances, and we did, I felt. Give their goalkeeper the wink tonight. He was the best player on the ice because we certainly had our chances. Box score Minnesota 0-0-11 Minnesota Duluth 2-0-02 First period 1. UMD, Tanner Laderoute (Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Kelley), 10:51 2. UMD, Blake Biondi (Louie Roehl, Quinn Olson), 17:44 Second period No scoring. Third period 3. MN, Mason Nevers (Ryan Johnson, Ben Meyers), 6:26 saves Jack LaFontaine, MN, 24; Ryan Fanti, UMD, 28. power game MN 0-3; UMD 0-2. Sanctions MN 2-4; UMD 3-6.

