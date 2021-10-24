TABLE TENNIS (Pr-Nationale): Le Creusot, ruthless, imposes Reims and follows its route





New demonstration and proper functioning of the red and black tones in the Marne, three windows and a sham. We expected a tough battle, but given the unveiling of the team rosters, the meeting looked less balanced than expected.

The opponent’s number 1 Anthony Vallery (N873) was indeed not in the match, replaced by Arthur Benard (15). Loc Garot (N879) is nevertheless present, accompanied by Alexis Roseiller (16) and Nicolas Levant (17).

Ct Creusot, Alexandre Molenda was absent for this meeting, so it is the same team as on the first day of Troyes that will start the attack on Champagne, namely Paul Verdier (N477), Lo Rozier (20), Valentin Commeau (18) and Wendy Belhaire (17 / N174). Paul Verdier lays his law from the start by simulating 3-0 against Levant, while Wendy simultaneously takes the exploit against Garot, losing only 11-9 in the 5th set.

Sen follows a recital with a first crushing win for Valentin over Roseiller 3-0, a serious win for Lo 3-1 over Benard. Paul doesn’t give the leader rmois a chance and Wendy regains confidence by simulating 3-1 against Levant. Lo and Valentin will enjoy two 3-0 wins against Benard and Roseiller.

Two resounding wins from the Lo/Wendy and Paul/Valentin double to complete the loop and an 8-1 win at the end!!

It is therefore more than a good operation against a team that wants to put it on paper but now seems to be completely out of the race. Without too much confidence, this first part of the season still looks more and more like a warm-up, a preparatory phase that awaits our players in National 3 from January, even if it will have to be serious until December, and in particular against Faulquemont. , next November 27 at home and thus for our supporters, in what will be the real final for first place in this group, which thus qualifies directly for the higher echelon! The competition sheet: Reims 2 : Loc Garot (N879), Nicolas Levant (17), Alexis Roseiller (16), Arthur Benard (15)

Lo Rozier beats Benard 3-1 and Roseiller 3-0.

Valentin Commeau beats Roseiller 3-0 and Benard 3-0.

Wendy Belhaire beats Levant 3-1, loses Garot 3-2.

Wendy Belhaire / Lo Rozier defeated Levant / Roseiller 3-0.

Paul Verdier / Valentin Commeau beat Garot / Benard 3-0. Hen ranking 1st UPCV 1 9 points

1st Faulquemont 1 9 points

3me Bergheim 1 7 points

4th Seloncourt 1 5 points

4th Metz 4 5 points

4me Troyes 1 5 points

4th Reims 2 5 points

8th Schiltigheim 1 3 points

