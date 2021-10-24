Cricket-Afghanistan hopes World Cup success can bring joy at home | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By Sudipto Ganguly (Reuters) Preparing for Afghanistan’s Twenty20 World Cup was far from ideal in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country in August, but captain Mohammad Nabi hopes his teams’ performances can bring some joy back home. Afghanistan’s cricket council also underwent personnel changes and all-rounder Nabi was given the captaincy after star spinner Rashid Khan resigned, saying he had not been consulted about the squad’s roster. Due to visa issues, the Afghan team arrived in the United Arab Emirates late and a little undercooked, having played just three T20 internationals against Zimbabwe since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not so ideal, Nabi told reporters on Sunday, a day before their first Super 12 game against Scotland in Sharjah. There were few problems when we arrived in Dubai, but these last two warm-up games and practice sessions have prepared the team well. The fans are really waiting, because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win matches, the fans will be very happy and there will be a lot of smiles on their faces. Afghanistan is in group two alongside former champions India and Pakistan and New Zealand. The top two teams from both groups advance to the semi-finals. Very few teams take Afghanistan lightly in world cricket, especially in the shorter formats, and their growing status is reflected in their automatic qualification to the World Cups Super 12 stage as a top eight side. Afghanistan has made a name for itself as a strong bowling striker and will rely on their spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to limit opponents. I will do my best to unite my team, said the experienced Nabi. We play a lot of cricket in the UAE and every player knows how the conditions work. Really excited. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/10/24/cricket-afghanistan-hope-world-cup-success-can-bring-joy-back-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos