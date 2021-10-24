Quick Thoughts: WVU 29, TCU Football 17

I have no words.

I mean, really, I have a lot of words. But none of them are good, and most of them have been highlighted in our comments.

I am so frustrated and so confused, and ultimately so… disappointed. But I’m just kind of a media member and a lot of TCU fans, so this just… sucks.

Anyway, somehow West Virginia always seems to have our number, and they did again Saturday night. It wasn’t so much that they dominated, but they shot ourselves in the foot over and over and they were the team that took advantage of this. Thanks to their defense, their attack, especially Jarret Doege and their coaching staff: this team was tough, hungry and prepared.

The home team? Not so much.

The Frogs need their best players to perform consistently.

Quentin Johnston was great in Norman, setting career highs and recording one of the ten best single-game performances of a TCU WR in the program’s history. Saturday at home, the Frogs’ best option on the outside was plagued by drops and failed to fight for the ball on both of his quarterback picks.

He finished with 5 catches on eight goals, and although he scored 113 yards, he was responsible for some of the night’s more devastating actions, including being targeted by the two picks and a fourth quarter fumble that ruined the fate of the Frogs sealed.

From the highest to the lowest of all lows in seven days. I do not get it.

Zach Evans struggled on the ground, but after missing out on the second half of TCU’s win in Lubbock and all L in Oklahoma due to injury, I’m willing to give him a pass this week. He still finished with 97 total yards.

Max Duggan: Consistently inconsistent.

Duggan played the best game of his career in Norman a week ago, but that magic didn’t travel and the WVU defense did. Max threw two very bad interceptions: the first torpedoed an excellent scoring opportunity as the QB threw a 50/50 ball into the flat on the third and four of the Mountaineer 23, one that went right through Quentin Johnstons hands into a defender.

At that point, TCU was behind 20-17 and had used five minutes of the clock to test the WVU D. The Eers drove for a field goal in the ensuing drive, and the Frogs’ next two drives totaled five yards, one of which ended in another INT.

Duggan finished 16-26, threw for 244 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. Some of this is a plan, some of this is for sure he has to do with a broken bone in his foot but man we all thought we would be in such a different place with our QB three and a half years later .

Field goals are failures when your defense cannot be stopped consistently.

TCU Football converted a huge fourth penalty early in the game into a fourth and five that became the first offensive touchdown for the Frogs, but turned down the opportunity to take a lead to the locker room when they chose to score a field goal on the fourth and goal of the two.

The whole sequence was weird; with 2:48 left in the half, the Frogs started a drive of their own 20, moving efficiently across the field. Max Duggan completed three passes, Zach Evans and Duggan had some nice runs and before we knew it TCU was fourth and two out of two. Gary Patterson tried to call a timeout, West Virginia was charged for a timeout and at one point GP tried to get the time back on the clock for some reason. TCU looked like they were going to line up to go for it initially, but decided to take a game penalty reprieve and give three points rather than grab some momentum to get into the locker room.

The decision was roundly booed in the stadium, and I can see why. It didn’t make sense for a team struggling to stop a relatively tame WVU attack on one side of the field and having a really hard time getting into the end zone on the other to give up four points. Even if they had failed, it would have been a one-goal game heading into the second half, and the team might have had some extra juice by going for it.

But you also can’t play the worst-case scenario: TCU has Zach Evans and Kendre Miller on their roster, they should feel like they can line things up and more often than not get two yards.

This team just can’t get the big game when they need it.

Whether it’s a third or fourth short, a stop in defense’s third place, or simply playing their commands on early downs to get their opponent behind the chains, this team just doesn’t have the ability to drop and play .

It’s super frustrating, because you see the talent in places, but when there’s one of those moments in a game, it’s a bunch of shrinking violets popping out of the spotlight.

I don’t want to scold a kid or accuse them of not playing hard because I’m sure they all try their best every day… but… man, something’s not right.

We saw it against SMU and Texas, they were so many opportunities to change the momentum in both, we saw it in Norman in the four drives either side of halftime. There’s not a ton separating this 3-4 team from 5-2 or maybe even 6-1, but the work doesn’t win when TCU needs it most.

Who is the man on the defense you trust? Ochaun Mathis did something right, he blocked a field goal, Corey Bethley had a sack but was part of a defensive line 229 yards on the ground, and Dee Winters had 12 tackles but that was due to the amount of time players on the second tier of spent the match. defense.

This team has a very difficult path to qualify for bowls.

In the state of Kansas. Baylor home. In the state of Oklahoma.

Those are your next three games: do you feel good about that?

Kansas back home… well… they looked good against OU, but it’s still Kansas, we hope.

In the state of Iowa.

Can you find three more wins because unless something changes dramatically I find it hard to see a path to a bowl game.

The Frogs last played in a Bowl Game in 2018. They failed to qualify in 2019 and had to drop out in 2020 due to COVID issues on the team. We’re dangerously close to 2021, which is three straight seasons without a bowl appearance and four seasons since TCU was truly competitive in the Big 12 Conference.

Are we okay with that? Does it matter if we aren’t?

Will Gary Patterson step back, look into his program and make the kind of shake-up decisions he made heading into 2014?

Or will he roll it back in 2022 and hope for different results?

These are four of the most frustrating losses I’ve seen in recent seasons. This team just doesn’t seem to have the ability to turn the switch on.

And the fan base is losing interest. Apathy is the problem here, and it won’t change until the winning one returns.