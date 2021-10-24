Sports
South Lehigh hockey, Hughes gets redemption against Palmerton in Colonial League final
The Southern Lehigh hockey team fell in the Colonial League championship game against Northwestern last year.
The only penalty stroke Spartans junior Lana Hughes missed this whole season came across Palmerton.
Southern Lehigh earned redemption in both aspects on Saturday morning as the Spartans defeated the Blue Bombers 4-0 to win the league title when Hughes scored two goals, including a penalty stroke, at Catasauqua High School.
I think they wanted to prove that they had improved and that they were ready for a challenge, said Southern Lehigh coach Adrienne Searfoss, who missed last season due to family leave. And that today as a team they can make things happen.
I take a lot of strokes. Ive had a few strokes this season, Hughes said. I knew exactly where to put the ball. I had to score. I missed one and it was against Palmerton before so I had to get redemption.
Hughes penalty stroke made it 2-0 for Spartans with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.
The junior followed that up with a goal almost four minutes later to give Southern Lehigh a 3-0 lead.
My teammate held a circle reception and I knew I had to go for that tip. I had to finish it, get the shot off and that’s what I did, Hughes said.
Lana did a great job, Searfoss said. She knows how to play really well on the left side of the field. She has the ability to be very dangerous in midfield and to take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Senior Bri Stock got the Spartans going in the first quarter and scored with 7:48 on the clock.
Morgan Benner rode it into the circle and then I had the final touches on it, Stock said. It was really exciting and gave us that extra energy we needed to get through the game.
Senior Iris Gluck added another goal for the Spartans with 4:30 to go in the third quarter.
Third-seeded Palmerton fell to 15-5-1 this season after his first league appearance in the history of the program.
We’ve never been here, said Blue Bombers coach Lauren Michalik. Palmerton has never seen a league championship. They never even saw competitions until last year. So for us to win and get to the championship, I’m so proud of them. All of them. It is awesome. And to get a medal around their neck and at least be here is great. Obviously we wanted to win, but I’m very proud of them for all their efforts to get here physically.
The highest-seeded Southern Lehigh remained undefeated and improved to 19-0 on the season.
We worked really hard, but also focused on working together, having fun, Hughes said. Just stay relaxed and play our game no matter what. And it all just comes together.
Stock, Benner, Gluck, Hannah Bausher, Emma McKee and Riley MacIntosh are the seniors leading the Spartans in this special season.
We’ve been playing together since high school, Stock said. Just staying together and connecting is very important to us. That’s what we tried to do when we moved to districts.
