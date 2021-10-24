How California Party Mom Courted Kids With Snapchat, Tiffany Jewelry, Tahoe Trip, Drunk Parties | national

SAN JOSE, California For months they thought Shannon OConnor was the adult in the room. As far as they knew, their 14- and 15-year-old children hung out with the Los Gatos moms’ charismatic freshman quarterback son, played ping pong, and swam in the family’s French Colonial-style home, which is $4,-. was worth 7 million, in the hills.

Little by little, the strange behavior of their children hinted that something troubling was going on.

They eventually found out how OConnor had befriended their kids on Snapchat, lured the teens to parties with their favorite beer, showered the girls with roses and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and even took a group to a secret alcoholic party. at Lake Tahoe.

Now, interviews with three of the parents reveal their surprise at discovering what prosecutors say was really going on: A 47-year-old mother with deep social media knowledge had manipulated their children into visiting a party house where minors drank and drunken teen sex. .

It just makes me mad, said one of the girl’s mothers. They just thought she was a cool mom.

The parents’ accounts add another layer to the startling allegations against OConnor laid out this month in a 39-count indictment that has shocked one of South Bays’ toniest communities. The Bay Area News Group does not name the parents interviewed for this article and also identifies OConnor by her maiden name to avoid identifying the children involved, whom prosecutors consider to be victims of abuse.

While the smell of alcohol eventually led some parents to suspect what was happening at OConnors’ home, it was their kids’ smartphones, the quintessential Silicon Valley accessory, that revealed its role in orchestrating the gruesome gatherings.

She’s really good with the phones. She’s a social media pro, said one mother of a girl. She tries to drive a wedge between parents and children. She is a predator.

OConnor was arrested on October 9 in Idaho, where she had recently moved with her two sons. She was back in Santa Clara County last week to answer charges accusing her of organizing drunken parties for teens and manipulating the children into engaging in sexual acts with each other. Other times, the parents and court records claim, she provided the children with alcohol and left them alone.

OConnor offered no plea, was denied bail, ordered the 15 alleged victims not to be contacted and was scheduled for a hearing on December 17. If convicted, she could face more than 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

OConnor has declined interview requests and her attorney has not commented on her behalf. But interviews with parents over the past week provided a disturbing picture of how their teens were seduced and how the secret was unraveled.

A teenage boy had known OConnor’s oldest son since elementary school. They played sports together and OConnor’s house became the meeting place.

When OConnor said she was throwing a Halloween party at her home for her son and his friends last October 30th, the boys’ parents’ only real concern was COVID-19, but she assured us it would all be outside, she said. would play ping-pong, basketball, the boys’ father said.

Later that evening, when they picked up their 14-year-old son, he was standing at the end of the OConnors driveway, barefoot, wet and cold. He told them he just didn’t want to bother them by driving all the way to the house. When they got home, he vomited and they smelled alcohol.

While their son was sleeping off the bender, they noticed his smartphone lit up with Snapchat messages from OConnor and other teens. Her username, the father said, was Non. It became clear, the father said, the barn arranged for them to have a drink by the house while she was going out with her husband:

how did it all go, nun reported.

Thanks Shannon! replied a boy.

There were references to drinking, sex, a girl throwing up on the bathroom floor and passing out, and a boy’s parents finding out he was drunk and asking questions. Her only concern seemed to be other parents’ questions: Do your parents know, did anyone know I wasn’t there.

Worse, the father said, was a message from the boys that his son drank heavily for the second time and treated it like a champion, indicating that this wasn’t the first time his son had been drinking at OConnor’s house. Then the father saw messages appear on the screen that Nun was deleting the threads, a feature in the app that allows users to control the life of their messages.

The incident sparked an argument between the families during a video chat with OConnor, her husband and son, the teen boy’s father said. OConnors’ husband, who is not in charge and whose knowledge of his wife’s role in the parties is unclear, insisted that some of the girls at the party had brought the alcohol with them. But the boys’ father said he had screenshots of disturbing Snapchat threads involving OConnor, and that their boys should no longer be allowed to see each other.

The teen boy’s father said he spoke to other boy dads who made similar decisions to stop letting their kids hang out at OConnors. He thought that was the end of it, until the mother of a teenage girl in high school approached him early this year with a horror story of her own.

That girl was in class with OConnor’s son, and he invited her to work on a class group project with another friend in December 2020, the girl’s mother said. At the time, school was still a long way off and she felt it would be good for her daughter to be around other children.

Her daughter began dating OConnor’s son shortly after. But the girl’s mother noticed disturbing changes in the behavior of her daughters, falling asleep at the table, drinking. It wasn’t long before she discovered that OConnor had been texting her daughter constantly for weeks.

Shannon told her what to do and when and how to lie to me and her father, the girl’s mother said in an interview. It was just completely insane.

Her daughter later told her mother about the abuse she said she suffered during a series of alleged secret alcohol and sex parties at OConnors’ home, where she said she was asked to recruit other girls to join. Prosecutors allege that OConnor urged drunk boys to perform sexual acts with the girl and pressured her to perform sexual acts on boys while she was intoxicated, court documents say.

When the girl confronted OConnor after one of those incidents, she said OConnor laughed, prosecutors say. OConnor also failed to stop another teenage boy from hitting her after the girl told him not to cheat on his girlfriend, the indictment alleges. A few months later, in April, after they argued, court documents say OConnor pulled her car next to the girl to intimidate her. The girl’s mother went to the police and started warning others about OConnor.

One who got the warning was the mother of a girl in suburban Boise, Idaho, who said her daughter met OConnor’s son in March through the online video game Fortnite. The mother virtually met OConnor during a video chat her daughter had with OConnor and her son. OConnor said they wanted to move to Idaho and the girl’s mother offered to help. The two families met a few times for dinner in Idaho, and the girl’s mother could see her daughter falling in love with OConnor’s son.

Looking back, there were troubling signs about the relationship, the girl’s mother said. OConnor was a constant presence in the relationship. Shed her daughter with gifts, a $200 Tiffany necklace, a dozen roses. If her daughter said she was hungry during a call, Uber Eats would deliver her food.

Then, out of nowhere, her mother got a call from Los Gatos’ mother. Coincidentally, another of the parents’ sons had heard Shannon’s son say he had a new girlfriend in Idaho. So the parent searched Instagram and found what seemed like a likely contact and passed it on to the girl’s mom, thinking it would be better if another mom called.

Shocked, the Idaho girl’s mother said she immediately began flipping through the text messages on her daughters’ phones, with dozens of OConnor showing a shed that had been plotted with the girl to give her son the family’s home. from Idaho while the woman and her husband slept:

Are you alone? Idaho’s mom remembers one of the messages. Are your parents sleeping? Did he come in okay?

The mother confronted OConnor and ended the relationship. But OConnor, she said, wasn’t done with her daughter yet, and she came to believe their move to Idaho in the summer was to ease her sons’ relationship with the girl. Throughout the summer, OConnor kept trying to contact her daughter via Snapchat, using different profile names. Her daughter received three dozen calls from a line with no caller identification, she said, 27 of them in a three-hour period in one night. When she answered, she was just breathing heavily.

Their phone company helped them identify whose phone was used to make calls, the mother said. It was OConnors. In retrospect, the girl’s mother feels she should have been more alarmed by OConnor texting her daughter constantly.

We really were all fooled by the cool mom thing, she said. Looking back, the red flags were there.

#[email protected] MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at: mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.