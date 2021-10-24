West Virginia vs. TCU – Game Recap – October 23, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas — Leddie Brown ran for three touchdowns, and West Virginia overcame Derius Davis’ 100-yard return for a score on the opening kick in a 29-17 win over TCU on Saturday night.

Brown’s 1-yard dive put the Mountaineers (3-4, 1/3 Big 12) ahead for good in the second quarter and helped them match their worst start in Big 12 play since joining the league nine years ago.

Max Duggan threw two interceptions, equal to his total from the first six games, as the Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) lost for the fourth time in five games. Three of the losses were at home. TCU also lost a fumble to end hopes for a late rally.

Two weeks after being blown out at Baylor, West Virginia was immediately behind in a second straight game in Texas after Davis took off from the goal line, swerved left around the TCU 35 and Sean Mahone drove past the left sideline.

The Mountaineers, who coach Neal Brown said gave them a mental boost from the week off, had an answer.

Jarret Doege, who threw 257 yards, tied with Sean Ryan on a 44-yarder to set up Casey Legg’s first of three field goals. Brown’s first TD, a 5-yarder, gave West Virginia its first lead at 10-7 in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

I thought we dealt with setbacks, something we didn’t at Baylor, Brown said. I never thought we really bounced off the first two touchdown drives against Baylor. But I thought that as a football team, we handled adversity much, much better.

Brown had 111 yards on 24 carries while the Mountaineers finished with 229 yards on the ground after coming in last in the Big 12 with 111 per game. Reserve quarterback Garrett Greene had a 67-yard run to set up Legg’s second field goal.

Duggans interceptions led to West Virginia’s first nine points after halftime when the Horned Frogs trailed 20-17 at the stoppage. TCU was eliminated in the second half.

You have to defend well. You can’t turn the ball around, said TCU coach Gary Patterson. You have to manage the game and defensively you have to get those stops.

THE TAKE OUT

West Virginia: The balance on offense was impressive and a big factor in bouncing off the kickoff return. The Mountaineers finished with 487 yards and 24 first downs. We ran the ball efficiently and I thought our pass game was doing well, said Brown. We didn’t make any big plays, but I thought again, efficiency is key.

TCU: Zach Evans had 62 yards on 18 carries for TCU and finished with a 3.4 yard average when he finished third in the country with 7.9 yards per rush. Evans came in as the first TCU since 2002 with four consecutive 100-yard games. Trailing 12 with nine minutes to go, the Frogs went to Evans in fourth and 2 of the West Virginia 35. Josh Chandler-Semedo dropped him for a 5-yard loss.

NO PRESSURE YET

A TCU defense that has built its reputation for pressuring quarterbacks is still struggling with layoffs this season. The Frogs have fired Doege once after falling five times under six sacks for Baylor two weeks ago. TCU has only nine sacks in seven games.

HISTORY LESSON

The only time West Virginia started 0-4 in the Big 12 was in 2015, but the Mountaineers came back and won four in a row. That will be a more difficult task as three of the next four opponents are teams that are now or have been ranked.

NEXT ONE

West Virginia: Iowa State home next Saturday after the cyclones just inflicted No. 8 Oklahoma State with its first loss.

TCU: Kansas State on the road this coming Saturday. Coach Gary Patterson is 4-5 against his alma mater.

