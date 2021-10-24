Main draw of North Zone youth events starting Monday

Domestic table tennis events in India continue with the second leg of the National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis tournament. The youth events start on Sunday.
The sudden prolonged monsoon rains on Sunday and the windy conditions could not dampen the spirits of the participating children. The National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships are held at the sports complex in Sector 78 in Mohali.
The qualifying events for boys and girls under 17 scheduled for Sunday were delayed due to bad weather. However, head referee AS Kler made a brave face.
Quality table tennis offered
In the group matches of the second round, the results of most matches went along the expected lines.
Karnataka table tennis player Varun Kashyap was surprised by Harshit Kumar of Bihar. He kept his opponent on the heels until Kashyap managed to take the final game and win 11-1, 3-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7.
Delhis Atherva Gupta also struggled before beating Punjabs Vanad Kumar, who had to win the last two matches to beat the Punjab boy. The boy from Delhi won 8-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4.
Rajasthan table tennis player Aaron Gupta managed to cross Delhi’s Daksh Khandelwal and won 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8. Haryana paddler Siddhant Kataria defeated Delhis Arjav Gupta 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 to rekindle his hopes.
The match between Gujarats Dhyey Jain and Arjit Das of National Center of Excellence, Kolkata was also stretched. The Gujarat boy romp home 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10 as the winner.
Delhi table tennis player Aashish Jain started and ended well after Shreyas Mane from Maharashtra delivered some scorching moments. Jain defeated Mane 11-7, 7-11, 118, 7-11, 11-9. But Oishik Ghosh from Bengal was out of luck as he went 3-11, 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 9-11 to TNTTA’s Navaneeth Kutty.
Haryana’s Rishabh Mayank defeated Rohan Dani, a TTFI wildcard entrant, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-2 in a bottom group. However, Rajkhowa Roy, also a wildcard, defeated Shrisha Roy of Bengal 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8.
The top eight seeds in the boys’ and girls’ table tennis categories were determined based on their rankings.
Classification youth U-17 boys: Preyesh Raj Suresh (TNTTA), Aadarsh Om Chetri (Del), Divyansh Srivastava (UP0, Jash Modi (Mah), Ankur Bhattacharya (Ben), Samyak Kashyap (Kar), PB Abhinand (TTTA) and Sarth Mishra ( UP) .
Youth U-17 girls seeding: Suhana Saini (Har), Lakshita Narang (Del), Taneesha Kotecha (Mah), Sayali Wani (Mah), Pranati P. Nair (Ker), Karuna Gajendran (Kar), M. Hansini (TNTTA), Pritha Vartikar (Mah) .
