Main draw of North Zone youth events starting Monday





Domestic table tennis events in India continue with the second leg of the National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis tournament. The youth events start on Sunday. The sudden prolonged monsoon rains on Sunday and the windy conditions could not dampen the spirits of the participating children. The National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships are held at the sports complex in Sector 78 in Mohali. Also read: Payas Jain and Suhana Saini achieve U-19 National Ranking TT Championship Titles The qualifying events for boys and girls under 17 scheduled for Sunday were delayed due to bad weather. However, head referee AS Kler made a brave face. Quality table tennis offered In the group matches of the second round, the results of most matches went along the expected lines. Karnataka table tennis player Varun Kashyap was surprised by Harshit Kumar of Bihar. He kept his opponent on the heels until Kashyap managed to take the final game and win 11-1, 3-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7. Delhis Atherva Gupta also struggled before beating Punjabs Vanad Kumar, who had to win the last two matches to beat the Punjab boy. The boy from Delhi won 8-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4. Rajasthan table tennis player Aaron Gupta managed to cross Delhi’s Daksh Khandelwal and won 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8. Haryana paddler Siddhant Kataria defeated Delhis Arjav Gupta 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 to rekindle his hopes. The match between Gujarats Dhyey Jain and Arjit Das of National Center of Excellence, Kolkata was also stretched. The Gujarat boy romp home 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10 as the winner. Delhi table tennis player Aashish Jain started and ended well after Shreyas Mane from Maharashtra delivered some scorching moments. Jain defeated Mane 11-7, 7-11, 118, 7-11, 11-9. But Oishik Ghosh from Bengal was out of luck as he went 3-11, 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 9-11 to TNTTA’s Navaneeth Kutty. Haryana’s Rishabh Mayank defeated Rohan Dani, a TTFI wildcard entrant, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-2 in a bottom group. However, Rajkhowa Roy, also a wildcard, defeated Shrisha Roy of Bengal 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. The top eight seeds in the boys’ and girls’ table tennis categories were determined based on their rankings. Classification youth U-17 boys: Preyesh Raj Suresh (TNTTA), Aadarsh ​​Om Chetri (Del), Divyansh Srivastava (UP0, Jash Modi (Mah), Ankur Bhattacharya (Ben), Samyak Kashyap (Kar), PB Abhinand (TTTA) and Sarth Mishra ( UP) . Also read: Youth U-17 girls seeding: Suhana Saini (Har), Lakshita Narang (Del), Taneesha Kotecha (Mah), Sayali Wani (Mah), Pranati P. Nair (Ker), Karuna Gajendran (Kar), M. Hansini (TNTTA), Pritha Vartikar (Mah) . Also read: Sharath Kamal wins National Ranking TT Championship title, next time will participate in upcoming WTT Contender Tunisia Log in to reply









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/table-tennis/news-table-tennis-main-draw-north-zone-youth-events-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos