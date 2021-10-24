Sports
Cricket-India-Pakistan blockbuster set to lighten Twenty20 World Cup | The Mighty 790 KFGO
By Amlan Chakraborty
DUBAI (Reuters) Former champions India and Pakistan are set to take on a Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai on Sunday and the buzz surrounding the match underscores the lasting appeal of the match-up between the subcontinents feuding with neighbours.
India captain Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam are just calling it another game, but that’s clearly not the case.
Its nuclear-armed neighbors have gone to war three times since gaining independence from British colonial rule in the mid-20th century and are still at odds over Kashmir.
India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now only meet in global tournaments, the latest being the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.
I was involved in the matches in 2014 and 2016. If you ask me, as a player it was always a high-pressure game, former Indian player Suresh Raina wrote for the International Cricket Council (ICC) website on Saturday.
In the build up everyone just tells you how big it is.
The fans have enjoyed this rivalry over the years and it is cricket at its best.
The 17,500 tickets to the match sold out hours after the sale, and television channels in both countries are showing special shows about the match.
My inbox is flooded with requests for match passes, Dubai businessman Anis Sajan, who ran a franchise in the United Arab Emirates domestic T10 tournament led by England captain Eoin Morgan, told Reuters. I would say a match between India and Pakistan is bigger than the Ashes.
It may have gotten one-sided lately, but emotions are running high, said Sajan, vice president of Dubai-based Danube Group, referring to India’s 12-0 record against Pakistan in cricket World Cups.
Official broadcaster Star India, which has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the tournament, recognizes the commercial importance of Sunday’s match.
The clash between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest match-ups in the sporting world, Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports at Star and Disney India, said in a statement.
The clash at an ICC event attracts both core and casual cricket fans, as well as viewers who watch no other cricket.
For the first time in Pakistan, marketplace and retail platform Daraz is streaming the World Cup live on its digital platform and the response has been overwhelming.
We have seen a huge increase in installs and daily active users on our platform, director Ehsan Saya told Reuters.
We are super excited to bring free streaming to Pakistanis and are confident that our team will play their hearts out for our country.
The timing of the game poses a dilemma for fans like Debasish Sarkar, who doesn’t want to miss Sunday’s other clash between two arch-rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.
It’s a tough choice for someone like me who loves cricket and the Premier League just as much, said Sarkar, a manager at a global cybersecurity software company, from Kolkata.
I most likely have the India-Pakistan match on TV and watch football on my mobile. I can’t afford to miss either.
(Additional reporting by Raza Hassan in Karachi; editing by Toby Davis)
