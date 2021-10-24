JMU closes down Delaware in likely final meeting between football rivals

As dusk approached and the scoreboard glowed the ugly result, the vanquished Blue Hens could at least find solace in one apparent truth.

Delaware probably won’t have to deal with troublesome James Madison again.

Of course, that couldn’t soften the sting of a 22-10 Colonial Athletic Association football loss at Delaware Stadium, where the Blue Hens led at halftime but couldn’t muster the offensive firepower to get the job done.

BOX SCORE: James Madison in Delaware

7th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, James Madison took his fifth straight win over 23rd-ranked Delaware in the rivals’ 25th meeting.

But the Dukes are poised for a reported move to the Sun Belt Conference of the Football Bowl Subdivision, making this matchup likely to be the last.

At halftime trailing 10-9, JMU advanced on Ethan Ratkes’ fourth field goal of the game to kick off the third quarter. Quarterback Cole Johnson then ran 36 yards for JMU’s first touchdown with 1:01 left in the third period on one of the few plays all afternoon when the Delaware defense was duped.

It was founded by Abi Nwabuoku-Okonjis strip sack from Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn, who was also victim of such a play last week at Stony Brook, and Chris Chukwuneke’s recovery.

Ratkes JMU record fifth field goal from 42 yards away with 7:04 left made it 22-10.

Gwynn was then intercepted by JMU’s Greg Ross with 6:34 to go, thwarting Delaware’s slim chance of a comeback.

“The defense played well enough for us to win,” said Delaware coach Danny Rocco.

“We had a hard time offensively. We couldn’t run the ball away. That made it more difficult for Zach and for our passing protection and our passing game. Statistically we were really bad offensively today and we will have to look closely at what we are doing and with whom we do it and how we do it further.”

The Blue Hens were limited to 109 yards in total, with only 24 hitting the ground. JMU achieved 316.

“The yards were tough,” said JMU coach Curt Cignetti in recognition of Delaware’s defensive success.

Middletown High safety-out Kedrick Whitehead had 15 tackles and three pass breakups, middle linebacker Johnny Buchanan’s 13 tackles including 2 1/2 for lost yardage and Amonte Strothers’ interception for Delaware’s only takeaway foiled a JMU- threat.

“In the end, we didn’t do enough,” Buchanan said. “…I think the whole defense played hard. We definitely need to clean up a bit, but the guys put in a lot of effort.”

Dejoun Lee rushed for 31 yards on 15carries for Delaware.

Gwynn completed only 6 of 20 passes for 85 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. He was fired twice.

Homecoming day attendance was 15,783, although many fled during the second half drizzle, although the sun reappeared late.

More about blue chickens

END OF RIVAL?: JMU’s Likely FBS Move Ready To End Series With Hens

REUNING RIVALS: Review of six classic games between Hens, JMU

QUESTIONS FOR QB: Gwynn recovers from injury as JMU prep begins

Delaware (3-4 overall, 2-3 CAA) lost its third straight and likely ruined any chance of reaching the NCAA playoffs after the spring semifinals. It will host Dixie State of Utah in a non-conference game next week. The Trailblazers were 0-7 with three losses to Top 25 teams Saturday night in their homecoming game against Stephen F. Austin.

Conference comrades since 1993, the Blue Hens and Dukes won the NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) titles one year apart in 2003 (Delaware) and 2004 (JMU), and both made it to the semifinals in the spring. It was their first clash since a 2018 FCS playoff matchup and only the sixth regular season meeting in the last 11 seasons. JMU was 2015 FCS champion and 2017 and 2019 runner-up.

James Madison improved to 6-1, 4-1.

“We played better in the first half,” said Rocco. “We definitely had the feeling that this was going to be a game we could win.”

Delaware took a 10-9 edge at halftime, thanks to Gwynns’ 26-yard touchdown pass to James Collins and the defense ability to keep JMU out of the finishing zone.

“We have that one-on-one with James,” Gwynn said. “He’s a fast guy so we were able to capitalize on that. We had opportunities to do it a lot more. We let go of a few guys earlier in the game and I couldn’t get the ball to those open guys, but I felt that we were on the right track. It kind of fell away as the game went on. That starts with me and I have to get better.”

The Blue Hens had struck first, when Ryan Coe scored a 51m field goal, the seventh longest in UD history, in a light breeze with 8:53 to go in the first quarter.

Delaware tried to surprise JMU with an onside kick, but the Dukes recovered at the UD 44. That set the stage for the first of three first-half field goals, a 30-yarder, by the reliable Ratke, the leading kicking scorer in FCS history.

The interception of MJ Hamptons during the second game of the next Delaware series enabled the Dukes to regain possession. This time they settled for Ratke’s 37-yard kick.

Delaware then put together a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive, keyed in by two pass-interference penalties as the Dukes tried to cover Thyrick Pitts, plus Gwynn’s 7-yard third-down throw to Gene Coleman II and Gwynn’s fourth-down 1 – yard guard. Gwynn, the Salesianum graduate, lofted a 26-yard TD pass to Collins, the Mount Pleasant alum, sprinting down the right sideline and into the end zone for the touchdown with 11:03 left in the second quarter.

JMU, who made 30 of his first 33 offensive plays in Delaware territory, then gave up another Ratke field goal from 47 yards with 4:08 to go in the first half after the Blue Hens kicked out of their end zone for the second time. . Delaware had 84 first-half yards to JMUs 110.

“This game here we were in a good football game for three quarters,” said Rocco. “We just couldn’t play well enough to finish the win.”

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at [email protected]line.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by: subscribe to delawareonline.com.