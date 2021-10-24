Connect with us

JMU closes down Delaware in likely final meeting between football rivals

As dusk approached and the scoreboard glowed the ugly result, the vanquished Blue Hens could at least find solace in one apparent truth.

Delaware probably won’t have to deal with troublesome James Madison again.

Of course, that couldn’t soften the sting of a 22-10 Colonial Athletic Association football loss at Delaware Stadium, where the Blue Hens led at halftime but couldn’t muster the offensive firepower to get the job done.

7th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, James Madison took his fifth straight win over 23rd-ranked Delaware in the rivals’ 25th meeting.

Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn tries to avoid trouble but is fired for a third-place loss deep in Blue Hen territory, while James Madison's Isaac Ukwu leads the pressure in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

But the Dukes are poised for a reported move to the Sun Belt Conference of the Football Bowl Subdivision, making this matchup likely to be the last.

At halftime trailing 10-9, JMU advanced on Ethan Ratkes’ fourth field goal of the game to kick off the third quarter. Quarterback Cole Johnson then ran 36 yards for JMU’s first touchdown with 1:01 left in the third period on one of the few plays all afternoon when the Delaware defense was duped.

