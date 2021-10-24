Long-time Thomas Jefferson tennis coach enjoys last season

Through:



Sunday 24 October 2021 | 11:01 am

Submited by Carol Correll Thomas Jefferson tennis coach Chuck Correll plans to retire after the 2021-2022 school year. Submited by Drew Dimidjian Christine Rossi is a member of the 2021 Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team. Submited by Drew Dimidjian Sydney O’Connell (left) and Christine Rossi are members of the Thomas Jefferson 2021 girls tennis team. Submited by Drew Dimidjian Christine Rossi is a member of the 2021 Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team.



Last







Next one



A big news flash is brewing in the Thomas Jefferson tennis program.

After 42 years of coaching, Chuck Correll plans to retire next spring after the boys’ tennis season.

“I decided several years ago that I would retire at age 70,” said Correll. “I plan to stay in shape and spend more time with my family.

“My 21 years with TJ were special because of all the great athletes. There is a culture at TJ to create great athletes. They are hard workers and very competitive.”

Correll, who celebrated his 70th birthday on March 27, has coached for 21 years in the girls’ program with TJ and 16 years with the boys. He also led the boys’ and girls’ teams at Keystone Oaks for 18 seasons, after which he was the boys’ coach for five years. in South Park, along with three of the boys and girls squads in Chartiers Valley.

“I took six years off to be a father,” Correll said. “I watched my three sons play sports in high school and high school. I was hired right away (at Chartiers Valley) after that was over.”

Correll was also an assistant basketball coach at Keystone Oaks for 25 years.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said.

His career record in tennis stands at 686-302. At TJ it’s 395-133.

“Funny story,” Correll said. “My son coached the TJ boys when I coached the South Park boys. When he landed a teaching job in South Park, the two ADs decided to swap coaches. They didn’t even have to change the names on the checks.”

Correll coached this fall in his final season with the TJ girls’ squad. The Jaguars finished 3-5 in section play.

“Our section was very difficult,” said Correll. “I was very proud of our commitment. We were able to compete with every team.

“I have had many good memories of my career with the girls.”

The Jaguars were again led by senior Christine Rossi, who was ranked No. 1 in singles.

“Christine was one of the best players I’ve coached in many years,” said Correll. “She had one of the best services in our section.

“Christine was very important to us as a team leader. She led by example and was a motivator for the other players. She never gave up in a game.”

Rossi fought through minor injuries during the fall campaign.

“We had a strong team full of talent and I think we played well, even with the tough competition we faced,” said Rossi. “I worked on my foundations and served off-season. Unfortunately, a few minor injuries prevented me from doing a great job.”

Rossi started playing tennis for fun in elementary school and then chose to improve her game and become more competitive in high school.

“I started playing tennis to stay active. I had no idea I would love it as much as I do, and in high school I started to get more serious about playing,” Rossi said. “In the first year I was happy to be part of a team and every year after that I learned what it is to have determination.

“Some of my favorite (tennis) memories from the past four years would have to be the bus rides with the team, the trips to sections and giving pep talks in the huddle before our games.”

Rossi has a 4.4 GPA and plans to attend college and continue her tennis career. At TJ, she is involved with the National Honor Society, yearbook staff, AP humanities, choir, and other school clubs.

“Tennis has become more than just a sport for me because I’ve made some of my best friends playing on the team,” Rossi said, “and I’ve enjoyed working hard towards different goals.”

Rossi was a four-year-old varsity player with TJ and was number 1 in singles for three seasons. She enjoyed being coached by Correll along with her forward-thinking role with the Jaguars each season.

“Chuck welcomed me to practice with the team since I was young,” Rossi said. “He has been very generous with his time, doing summer clinics and bringing a lot of girls to the team and encouraging them to keep playing.

“I’m glad he gave me this opportunity and that I even got to coach high school students in clinics last summer.”

Rossi was joined in the TJ lineup this fall by seniors Sydney O’Connell and Holly Hannon in second and third position in singles.

“Sydney was one of my most improved players this year. Her foundations are strong,” Correll said. “This was Holly’s first year in singles. She has a good backhand and she improved as the season went on.”

Seniors Katie Sonnett and Abby Dominick, junior Addie Milas and freshmen Ada Trbovich and Josie Griffiths competed for the first and second doubles for the Jaguars.

“Katie is what any coach would want from a doubles player. She has a good serve, good overhead and is a great net player. She is fearless on the net,” said Correll. “Abby was great. She went hard and never gave the ball She is also very good on the net.

“And Addie is a good starter. She has a consistent backhand.”

Correll then discussed the performance of the two talented freshman starters, Trbovich and Griffiths, along with the prospects for next year’s team.

“Ada is a good starter. Her bases have topspin with a lot of power,” he said. “Josie was our super sub. She (eventually) expected to play in three quarters of our games due to injuries from other players. She is very good at the net and she kept improving her foundations.

“Next year’s team will be good, but inexperienced. Ada, Addie and Josie have to keep improving and be competitive. Next year they will all take a big step forward.”

Correll, who has been married for 46 years to his high school sweetheart, Carol Blake of West Mifflin, has struggled with serious health issues in the later stages of his coaching career. He is looking forward to the spring season with mixed feelings.

“My last season with the TJ boys will be great,” he said. “If we stay healthy, we have a chance to get really good.”

Tags: Thomas Jefferson