Champion Eater Joey Chestnut Kicks Off Railers Season With 12 Table Talk Pies

WORCESTER The Worcester Railers invited a legend of all sorts to the DCU Center on Saturday night for the teams’ season opener.

His name is Joey Chestnut. And he came. He saw. He devoured 12 4-inch Table Talk blueberry pies in 90 seconds.

Chestnut, the 14-time champion of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, was part of the game’s many festivities, adding to the fun atmosphere in the arena that followed the hockey team’s layoff due to the pandemic. Chestnut was the highlight of a pie-eating contest.

Chestnut was treated like a returning champion of the gladiatorial arena when he came out during his first-ever Worcester appearance.

Kids of all ages cheered his name and asked for selfies as Chestnut got ready to hit the ice for a pie-eating contest between four teams of two.

Before the chow-down competition, Chestnut said to his eight challengers: Have fun. Don’t overfill your mouth. Don’t forget to breathe.”

He added: “And if you are choking, let people know.

Because they don’t sell Table Talk Pies in Westfield, Indiana (where he lives), Chestnut had to eat a different kind of pie to prepare. Chestnut, one of six siblings, joked that every family meal he grew up in was an eating contest.

If a chestnut became famous for anything, it would be food, he said. When I was younger, my metabolism definitely helped me. Now that I’m older, I have to put a lot more work into dieting in between. It’s so easy for me to gain weight, but I think there must be something about me genetically. I come from a long line of boys, my father and his father, they love to eat. And I feel like I was destined to be a big eater.

Chestnut, 37, said the worst food he ever ate in competition was brain tacos on a zombie bar crawl in Minneapolis. He ate 54 “brain tacos” in eight minutes.

It was rough,’ Chestnut recalled. “They were cow-brain tacos. They had a metallic taste and they were purple and veiny. Oh my God, I won by one.

As for the misconceptions people have about the celebrity swallower, Chestnut said people often think he’s extremely unhealthy, which isn’t the case.

To do what I do, I have to really be in harmony with my body and be aware of what I’m putting into my body and how I can recover, Chestnut said. People are amazed at how much attention I put into it.

Minutes before the game, Chestnut said devouring 15-20 pies in 90 seconds would hit the sweet spot.

Using the repetitive strategy of squeezing the pies, shoving them down his throat, and washing them down with water, Chestnut ate 12 pies standing, three less than his prediction, but still enough to beat the competition.

His feisty colleagues did well, table manners aside.

The team of Ken Allard and Tim Houle, two lucky fans, ate seven pies together and turned out to be Chestnut’s biggest game.

The team of Craig S. Semon, reporter, concert critic, and entertainment columnist for Worcester Telegram & Gazette, and Victor D. Infante, entertainment editor for WorcesterTelegram & Gazette and content editor for WorcesterMagazine, ate four pies together.

Tom Matthews, social media producer at MassLive, and Tim McKone, sports anchor at WBZ-FM 98.5 TheSports Hub, ate four pies together.

The team of Sarah ConnellandMollyO’Connor, hosts of the Pop It podcast, are three pies combined. Connell ate her pies gracefully with a knife and fork, while O’Connor wore a napkin as a bib.