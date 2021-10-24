Matthew Cross backs Scotland for truly special T20 World Cup tilt | T20 World Cup 2021

there was a moment, about an hour after their World Cup, when everything seemed to be going wrong for Scotland. Against Bangladesh, the world number 6 and overwhelming favorites to dominate the first group stage, the Scots lost the toss first and then started losing wickets. From 44 to one at the end of the seventh left, in the next 27 balls they scored nine runs, lost five batters and the prospect of them becoming the first week’s story seemed utterly strange.

We were quite concerned in the locker room, says Matthew Cross, the wicketkeeper batsman who fell first of those five rapid-fire wickets. The top order hadn’t performed as we had hoped and we got into a difficult position but then Chris Greaves came out and played brilliantly, and when we put some pressure on their bowlers we started to make mistakes and we found we could score a little more freely.

Greaves, one of the few players in the Scottish squad not to have a central contract, took his side to a vaguely competitive total of 140, and what followed was a remarkable win that acted as a springboard to take the Scots to three first-round wins. stowage and in the Super 12s, which they start on Monday with a game against Afghanistan.

Scotland transferred from Oman to Dubai on Friday night and came for breakfast on Saturday morning to find the Irish squad in the lobby, check out and go home. It was a reminder of the narrow margins that separate success from failure, not that this is a squad that needed one.

The long road that has led to this point has often strayed much closer to humiliation than to heroism. The day after the Bangladesh match was the second anniversary of Scotland’s first match of the qualifying tournament that brought them here, another shocking result but this time with the Scots on the receiving end of a Singapore humiliation. In the end they made it through that competition, but for the next event they won’t have to worry anymore as their success here has already secured them a place at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Matthew Cross scores a shot in the win over Oman that secured Scotland’s place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup Photo: Haitham Al-Shukairi/AFP/Getty Images

That’s kind of stayed under the radar in all the talk about us reaching for the Super 12s, Cross says. It’s absolutely huge for Scottish cricket, and that’s a good thing, because the next qualifiers are going to be a nightmare, the quality will only get better.

That’s the thing I don’t like about the format for this league, and I hope they change it for Australia. Those who make it through qualifying have earned the right to play in the World Cup against the biggest teams in the world, not in a first group stage which is effectively considered another qualifying event. The quality is definitely there, the associated countries are getting stronger and that should be rewarded.

The 2019 qualifiers were co-hosted by Dubai and Abu Dhabi, who have also become the venue for the finals after the tournament was moved from India, along with Sharjah and Oman. The UAE has gradually become the destination of choice for international events, to the extent that in the past five years the Scots have played as many one-day internationals in Dubai as in Scotland (nine), and more than twice as many T20s (12, compared to five at home ). Cross, who is playing his second World Cup at the age of 29, was involved in all those matches.

The nature of associate cricket these days is that we all spend a lot of time here, says Cross. We know the conditions by now, and we’ve been here long enough to acclimatize. But in Scotland they were used to maximum temperatures of perhaps 23C in the summer and in Oman it sometimes reached 40C. As a wicketkeeper, I’m standing there in long sleeves, gloves on and my helmet and I’m just cooking. In the evening it is not so bad, but during the day I just cook.

The format does mean that a fully match-ready Scotland will compete against teams that have just started their tournament and Afghanistan’s world ranking is two places lower than Bangladesh. We have beaten Afghanistan before [in ODIs], and we beat [second opponents] Namibia in the warm-ups, so we’re going in without fear, Cross says. We don’t want to get ahead of things, but there’s a chance we can go ahead and do something really special.

It’s a relief to just do it, so long after their qualification and after 18 months completely devoid of international action. Prominent home games against Australia and New Zealand were among the schedules suspended due to the pandemic, and Zimbabwe’s visit to Edinburgh for a T20 three-game series in September represented Scotland’s first competitive games of any kind since 2019 At the time, the main sport Cross saw was in his own home, with a range of golf/cricket/table tennis crossover trickshot videos which gained a cult following online and was the inspiration for former South African bowler Shaun Pollock’s copycat efforts.

I was so bored, Cross says. My roommate had gone home and I was alone, day in and day out. It was fun for a while, there was a bit of a buzz around them, especially when Shaun got involved. He brought a couple of golf clubs and some table tennis balls to the World Cup, just in case he needed something to take his mind off cricket. They didn’t take it out of the bag.