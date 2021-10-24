Bearcats fall against Houston 3-1





Next game: Tulane 24-10-2021 | 13:00 ET ESPN+ cinnamon –The Cincinnati volleyball team lost Friday as the Houston Cougars recorded a four-set win (20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 18-25) at home in the Fifth Third Arena. The loss dropped Cincinnati’s record to 11-6 overall and 6-3 in AAC play. The Bearcats were led by a double-double by Maria Mallon , which recorded 16 murders and 16 digs on the day. Abby Walker also added 16 kills to aid the attack. On the defensive side, Kerstin Ficker chipped for UC with 15 digs to go with four blocks of Walker. Game Notes Cincinnati had three double-digit players in kills and four double-digit players in digs.

Maria Mallon registered her third straightdouble-double with 16 kills and 16 digs.

registered her third straightdouble-double with 16 kills and 16 digs. Abby Walker had a match-high 16 kills for Cincinnati, the third consecutive game she registered double-digit kills.

had a match-high 16 kills for Cincinnati, the third consecutive game she registered double-digit kills. Walker also scored two aces in the game.

Kerstin Ficker had 15 digs, which is a new season high.

had 15 digs, which is a new season high. Madison Waters also recorded a new season with 11 digs and also had seven kills.

also recorded a new season with 11 digs and also had seven kills. The Cincinnati forwards were aided by a match-high 46 assists from Emme Madden . HOW IT HAPPENED SET 1 | The Bearcats were early behind and lost the first set 25-20. Houston took the advantage for good at 12-11 in a set that was tied five times before the Cougars took control. SET 2 | Cincinnati rallied after dropping the first set to win the second set 25-17, leveling the game by one set apiece. The Bearcats took the set propelled by a strong display on the offensive side. Cincinnati put together a .343 attack rate with 16 kills in the set win. The Bearcats rallied from a five to 9-4 deficit to take the win. SET 3 | Cincinnati dropped set three, putting the Bearcats in a 2-1 hole. The Bearcats came up 25-20 short. Houston took the advantage for good at 6-5 in a set that was tied seven times before the Cougars took the lead. SET 4 | Cincinnati then fell 25-18 in the fourth set to close the game. The Bearcats trailed by a whopping eight points, while Houston finally grabbed the advantage 14-13 and Cincinnati was unable to recover in a five-tie set before the Cougars took over in the bottom half of the stanza. NEXT ONE The Bearcats are back home on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 PM game against the Tulane Greenwave. The game will also air on ESPN+. FOLLOW THE BEARCATS Follow the BearcatsTwitter,Instagramandfacebook. You can followhead coachMolly Alveyon Twitter.

