Live Cricket Score – India vs Pakistan, 16th Match, Super 12, 2021 T20 World Cup

INDIA VERSUS PAKISTAN — LIVE BLOG

Kohli vs Babar – Who will be the trump card tonight? © Cricbuzz

Solid start for Pakistan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – the two leading go-getters in this year’s T20Is – gave Pakistan an impressive and comfortable start against India’s three gears. Only Varun Chakravarthy’s over was played with a bit of caution as they only got two runs off it. They have reached 43/0 in 6 overs, well on track in this chase. Huge middle-overs come to India here.

Mohammad Rizwan Fan Club Members Unite…

India finishes at 151/7

That came after Pakistan conceded 51 runs at death, even when they picked three wickets in that phase. It was another T20 World Cup match where India was carried forward by Virat Kohli after the early struggles. Rishabh Pant’s 39 out of 30 was crucial down the middle, especially in the over where he gave India a much needed move. The score can only be winning if the dew stays away from here. We’ll have to wait and watch.

Shaheen also strikes at death!

India’s attempt to fly away in the death overs is dented here. Kohli has stolen while trying to swat a slower bouncer and Rizwan has a simple catch. The Indian skipper runs away for 57 from 49 balls – a gem in these conditions against this attack.

Ravindra Jadeja is gone!

Hasan Ali, who was the whip for India on a day when Pakistan bowled very well, has used change of pace to breed the left-hander. Jadeja had to go for the big shot and ended up wrong. Substitute fielder Mohammad Nawaz came in and took a good catch at deep midwicket.

Shadab Khan: Overs: 4 | Points: 9 | Print runs: 22 | Wickets: 1

India needs this stat to come alive here…

Shadab Khan is pulling one back!

Just as India was threatening to drag momentum to their corner, Shadab put an end to Rishabh’s recovery plans. It was expected to be a googly that Pant threw his bat at, only for the top edge to go really high and let Shadab settle down below and complete the catch. India are four trailing in the 13th left.

Hasan Ali to Rishabh Pant – The Turning Point?

After Haris Rauf’s fiery overflowing balls at a speed of 140 km/h, Rishabh has taken over the average pace of Hasan Ali. It worked in his favor that his leg side rail was the shorter limit (80m). He gets a six over square leg and then a judge to give India a 15 run over.

Kohli, Pant is slowly being rebuilt

India is not panicking or trying to get out of trouble like the West Indies did yesterday. Pakistan has been exceptional in trying to play the match-ups – they’ve brought in Mohammad Hafeez to use his off spin against Pant and get some impatience from the goalkeeper batsman. Shadab Khan’s leg spin against Kohli and googlies against Pant also do a good job. India has moved from 36/3 in 6 overs to 60/3 in 10 overs.

India are three down in the PowerPlay!

Hasan Ali strikes in his first skip. Suryakumar Yadav’s early counterattack does not last long. He cut to a ball that straightened a length and eventually landed in it. It took an acrobatic effort from Mohammad Rizwan from behind the stumps to complete that catch and leave India by three points.

Shaheen Afridi in the PowerPlay

Surplus: 3 | Dots: 10 | Print runs: 19 | Wickets: 2

Shaheen on fire…

If you thought the ball to Rohit was unplayable, he has something special reserved for KL Rahul. A ball of a different length that cuts back sharply, leaving Rahul with no time to adjust to the movement. The Indian opener didn’t see the move coming and saw the ball sneak in unluckily, grab an inside rim and hit the stumps. What a spell of fast bowling, this.

India 1-1!

What a ball Shaheen’s! Full, fishing in and catching Rohit Sharma perpendicular to the stumps. Rohit tried to slide his front leg out of the way and hit it, but the throw was too quick for the Indian opener as it hit his back leg perpendicular to the front. What a first ball at a World Cup.

By the way, this is the same field where the West Indies wasejected for 55 yesterday. I thought we’d get that fact out of the way early on.

STAT Attack:

– Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to appear in every single edition of the T20 World Cup as of 2007.

– Pakistan has won each of their last 11 T20Is in the UAE

No pressure, India and Pakistan!

India is expected to start picking three fast bowling options in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya has been chosen – Kohli said you can’t just find another player who can do what he does at number 6 – but won’t be bowling tonight. He is expected to be relaxed as far as bowling duties go.

There is no room for Ravichandran Ashwin – it may have to do with unfavorable match-ups as Fakhar Zaman is the only left-hander in Pakistan’s highest ranking. Rahul Chahar is also sitting outside while Varun Chakravarthy enters to take on the spinning tasks along with Ravindra Jadeja. If the dew doesn’t stop, the struggle between the Middle Ages can be fun.

Start XI:

india:Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

TOSS: Pakistan chooses to bowl.

While we wait for the big game to kick off, here’s an excellent reading list to whet your appetite:

– A data-driven analysis on why Pakistan might add T20 World Cup title #2 this year

– The fascinating story of The Redemption of Hasan Ali

– Indias changing T20 strategy

– And finally a heartwarming collection: The rivalry you know, the friendships you don’t know

Prelude – Get out that popcorn box

Hi all, the most obvious ICC quirkiness is here! It’s India vs Pakistan, the most hyped, highly anticipated and unrivaled kit-colored match in sport today.

Despite the suspense and drama of the occasion, it might be safe to say we’ve come a long way from locker room whispers of “you don’t lose to this fate.” The competitive spirit is of course still very high, but there is reason to keep things real and sober.

After the final round between the two in the T20 World Cup, then-captain MS Dhoni was asked when Pakistan will ever beat India in an ICC event – almost like a desperate plea, to which the Indian captain gave the kind of pragmatic answer that only he could have. He had downplayed India’s hold on this fixture, saying that at some point this jinx will be broken, this hoodoos will be overcome. And just a year later, Pakistan won one against India in the biggest match – the final – of the Champions Trophy.

It has to be said that it’s a shame that these two sides haven’t crossed paths more often and pitted their unique strengths against each other. Anyway, they’re going up against each other tonight – and as our man Kaushik calls it – this is the apex predator (India) versus the ultimate survivors (Pakistan). Forget the history and histrionics involved in this emotionally charged fixture and strip it down to just the cricketing skills, and you’ll find there’s a really exciting game tonight with great subplots about to unfold.

© Cricbuzz

