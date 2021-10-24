Three takeaways from Maryland’s loss to Minnesota

Maryland football was coming out of its farewell week and seemed to be taking another step backwards against a Minnesota running team.

It was a rough outing for the Terps on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis when head coach Michael Locksley’s schedule fell 34-16. It was the third straight loss for a Maryland team to take home four straight wins to kick off the 2021 season.

Monday we’re going to coach who shows up who has the mindset that they have enough pride to fix this thing because right now pride comes into play, head coach Michael Locksley said after the loss. We let a team run 300 yards at will, again, the drops on the attacking side of the ball, penalties go on, these are all things we keep talking about every week and we need to fix it, we need to get those guys out of the game, off the field and again, it’s not just the players, it’s coaches too.

Looking ahead, Maryland will face Indiana at College Park next Saturday at noon. There are only five games left on the schedule for 2021, and after taking on the Hoosiers at home next week, Maryland will stay at home and face Penn State, a team that had just been upset by Illinois.

Let’s take a look at the three biggest takeaways from the loss of Marylands to Minnesota.

Marylands defense failed to respond to Minnesota’s hasty attack

Minnesota came into Saturdays game against Maryland with a very consistent ground game, averaging around 190 rushing yards per game which was good enough for sixth – the best in the Big Ten.

However, there were many concerns about the Golden Gophers’ hasty attack, as the programs had already ruled out two top running backs, Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, for the pre-game season. Ibrahim has been out since he left the first game of the season in Minnesota and Trey Potts was eliminated on October 11 for the remainder of 2021.

It was reported that Minnesota would remedy its injury-ridden hasty game with a decline due to commission scheme the rest of the way, leaving no star to carry the burden for one of the conference’s best hasty attacks.

But as it turned out Saturday afternoon, no star back, no problem for the Golden Gophers.

Taking it straight to the Marylands defense, PJ Flecks’ program held onto its roots and made it clear it wasn’t going to go off the ground game early. Minnesota hit 100 rushing yards just two minutes into the second quarter. It was a combination of Ky Thomas and MarKeise Irving carrying the load on the ground and the duo did a phenomenal job finding holes and breaking free into the open space.

The Terps also struggled to end the Golden Gophers’ hasty dominance in the second quarter. Buoyed by some hard runs from Thomas, including his 10-yard touchdown scamper to put his team 17-3, Minnesota finished the first half with a collective 175 rushing yards on 27 carries, which works out to 6.5 yards per carry.

To put it in comparison, Maryland averaged around 136 rushing yards going into the game, making Minnesota’s first-half performance on the spot even more impressive.

The Golden Gophers were also relentless early in the second half, as they added 23 additional rushing yards on the opening drive of the third quarter and racked up the game’s third total rushing touchdown for the teams.

Shortly after, a fourth other Golden Gopher scored a hasty touchdown to break open the game.

It was a typical tough game for Minnesota and it did a great job putting it right into the heart of the Marylands defense. The Golden Gophers finished with 56 total rushes for 326 yards, along with four rushing touchdowns.

Technique and effort, we just have to focus on our job and be efficient and just get the job done, said sophomore linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II of what the defense has to do to move forward. We have to be third off the field, that’s a big goal for our defense… we have to keep working on that.

It’s important to give the Golden Gophers a lot of credit, but the Terps’ inability to stop the hasty attack made all the difference.

Mistakes remain at the forefront of Maryland’s failures

It wasn’t a pretty opening half for a Maryland team that came in on Saturday with the third most penalties in the conference. After six games in 2021, the Terps averaged a whopping 62.3 penalty yards per game, and lack of discipline has been an issue for nearly all of the season. Revenue was also a concern in the teams’ last two defeats, and that trend continued immediately against Minnesota.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who had eight interceptions in his last three games in the Golden Gophers encounter, was stripped on the game’s fourth offensive play and gave the ball away to Minnesota just over a minute into the game.

Then came the errors that plagued the Terps on Marylands’ second drive.

Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett helped Maryland get into the red zone with a 38-yard catch, but redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis put a damper on the Terps who scored hopes soon after. On a six-yard reception from tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo that put Maryland on the Minnesota five-yard line, Fleet-Davis committed an offensive pass-interference penalty that pushed the offense back 15 yards. Maryland had to settle for a field goal on that drive.

In addition to the penalty for having two players on the field wearing the number 99 on a punt, Maryland’s problems only got worse later on. On a third and 17 near the end of the half, defending defender Tarheeb Still charged a sloppy holding penalty, denying a dismissal from defending lineman Sam Okuayinonu that reached quarterback Tanner Morgan in the backfield. Luckily for the Terps, they blocked a Golden Gophers field goal to end the first half.

Maryland finished the first half seven with six total penalties for 65 yards along with one turnover.

Then 31-10 behind in hopes of making a comeback, Maryland was flagged for having an unelectable man downfield late in third place in the third quarter on one of its more successful runs of the second half. Maryland then failed to convert the third and long route into a punt.

Overall, the mistakes in the opening half kept Maryland coming in from the start and the team simply couldn’t recover. The Terps ended the game with a total of eight penalties for 79 yards.

The Terps were unable to complete the second half comeback after a rough third quarter

Trailing seven in the third quarter, Minnesota received the kickoff and immediately put a dent in hopes of a comeback from Terps with a strong drive into Maryland territory.

It took the Golden Gophers just 11 plays to advance 75 yards and their efficient drive ended with a two yards touchdown to extend their lead to 14 with less than 10 minutes left in the third frame. Maryland started to gain some thrust towards the end of the opening half, but Minnesotas quick response kept Terps at a major disadvantage the rest of the way.

Two touchdowns lower on the next drive, Maryland and Tagovailoa were clearly beginning to feel the pressure. The Terps failed to convert a third-and-1 from their own 34-yard line, and then Tagovailoa threw down an incompleteness meant for Okonkwo on a fourth, who handed the ball back to Minnesota in dangerous territory. .

The Golden Gophers halted Terps’ comeback with a two-minute, 34-yard drive that ended with Irving running for a nine-yard touchdown to put Minnesota at 31-10 with just under a quarter and a half left.

Maryland failed to recover after giving up 14 consecutive runs in the third quarter and eventually fell with 18 points in what was a disappointing second half effort.

Following this loss, Maryland is now 4-3 on the season after the start of 2021 with four straight wins and its best start since 2016. The Terps road is not going to get any easier, with matchups against Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan. and Rutgers for the remainder of 2021.

I think guys should just be proud, said sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett of what the team needs to break its three-game losing streak. I mean must, just don’t want to lose, I mean, be more desperate to win than be okay with losing, it really is.