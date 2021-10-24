Atlanta Braves back in World Series for first time since 1999 after troubling Dodgers in NLCS

ATLANTA — For the first time since 1999, the Braves are returning to the World Series.

Eddie Rosario continued a scorching postseason with a three-run homer just inside the foul-post in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 stalemate and propelling Atlanta to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday-evening. A season after the Braves lost to the Dodgers in a seven-game National League Championship Series, Atlanta defeated the defending champion in six.

The Dodgers tied the score on base with no one in the seventh, but lefty reliever Tyler Matzek came on the field and struckout three in a row to blow up a thunderous Truist Park meeting. The last of the three was former MVP Mookie Betts.

Rosario, who was named NLCS MVP, went 2-for-4 with a walk to finish the NLCS with a .560 average, 1,040 slugging percentage, three homeruns and nine RBI’s in six games.

According to Rosario, he is not ready yet.

“It’s a really great moment, not only in my career, but also in my life, but I want more,” said Rosario. “I want to win the World Series.”

The loss ends the title defense of the Dodgers, which won the World Series after last year’s pandemic shortened season. It marked an abrupt end for Los Angeles, which won 106 games during the regular season and defeated the 107-win San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series.

Instead, it is the Braves with 88 wins who take the NL pennant during a season where they only climbed the .500 on August 6. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the last ever first-day-over-.500 date for a team to reach the World Series. The previous record was August 3, held by another version of the franchise – the 1914 Boston Braves, known throughout history as the “Miracle Braves.”

While the 2021 Braves looked like a chance to end their pennant drought as the postseason began, nothing about how Atlanta dismantled the Milwaukee Brewers during the NLDS and the Dodgers during the NLCS seemed miraculous.

“There has been a big advantage for our club over the past two months,” Braves director Alex Anthopoulos said after the game. “And if you like things like a differential, the Giants, LA and us were in the top three there. We felt like we had the talent to do it.”

The pennant is the latest step for a franchise that embarked on a lengthy rebuild in the middle of the past decade and re-emerged as a contender in 2018. This season marked the Braves’ fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Saturday’s win broke a run of 12 consecutive postseasons for the franchise without a World Series appearance, tying the Oakland Athletics for the longest run of its kind.

Braves-starter Ian Anderson held the Dodgers to one run in four innings before giving way for a pinch hitter during Atlanta’s rally in the fourth inning. AJ Minter came after Anderson and put down all six batters he faced, striking out four in a dominant outing.

The double dominance of Minter and Matzek, a pair of lefty relievers from Texas, preceded a perfect ninth by closer Will Smith and continued a strong playoff run for the Atlanta bullpen. Opponents now go 0-for-15, including 11 strikeouts, with runners in scoring position against Matzek during the playoffs.

“What Minter and Matzek did today was just phenomenal,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “And Matzek’s done it the whole series. I’d love to cut up that MVP thing and give him a little piece of it because that guy was just spectacular the whole series.”

With the win, Freddie Freeman of the Braves franchise earns his first trip to the fall classic. Freeman, selected by the Braves in the second round of the 2007 draft, was the only player the Braves retained when they methodically dismantled their last contending club and signed him on an eight-year extension in 2014.

Freeman played for a number of losing teams in the early years of that contract, but now that the pact expires after this season, he has also seen the team’s complete turnaround.

“I think this is the definition of pure joy,” Freeman said. “It really is. I really don’t, it didn’t affect me at all. I don’t really know how to feel.”

The win was also the icing on the cake of the long career of Snitker, a Braves lifer who has been with the organization since 1977. Snitker, who turned 66 during the series, played for the franchise in the minors and then worked as a roving instructor after being hired to stay with the organization by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. He managed the minors for years before coaching in the majors.

Now Snitker is at the height of his profession with the only organization he has known.

“I was just sitting in my chair and those guys were flooding me,” Snitker said. “I was just hoping I could keep it together because there’s a lot coming at you. After all these years and everything you’re going through and being able to experience this now, it’s really something really cool.”

For the Dodgers, the loss is the start of what could be a season of change, with some of their star players moving towards free agency. The list includes Max Scherzer, Albert Pujols, Corey Seager, Kenley Jansen, Chris Taylor and old ace Clayton Kershaw.

Now that the Dodgers’ repeated bid has ended, baseball will once again go without a back-to-back champion. Since the New York Yankees’ three-year run from 1998 to 2000, no one has repeated as champion. It’s baseball’s longest run without a repeat champion.

“It has still not escaped our notice that we have not reached our goal,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “But for me, I give credit to the Braves because they outplayed us, plain and simple.”

The Braves will meet the Houston Astros in the World Series, with the opener scheduled for Tuesday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. It’s going to be a family reunion of sorts: Snitker’s son, Troy, is a batting coach for the Astros.

Atlanta has made 16 consecutive post-season appearances without winning a championship, the longest streak in baseball history. Perhaps that was what Freeman was thinking when, as he walked out of the interview room and switched places with Minter and Matzek, he stopped and shouted back to the stage.

“We’re not done yet, guys!” said Freemans. “We still have work to do.”