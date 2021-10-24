PAK (152/0) Beats IND (151/7) LIVE SCORE 2021 T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Streaming Hotstar JIOTV India Pak Babar Riz| India vs Pakistan T20 Live Match





IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final CRICKET UPDATES Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. Watch Latest Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, India vs Pakistan T20 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today Cricket Updates here. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Captain Babar Azam (68 not out of 52 balls), wicketkeeper opener Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out of 55 balls) scored half a century as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Previously, Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century (59 from 47 balls), while Rishabh Pant played a good knockout from 39 from 30 balls, leading India to 151/7 in 20 overs versus Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12- match at the Dubai International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) and Hasan Ali (2/44) were the bowlers’ choice for Pakistan. Earlier, TOSS – Babar Azam win TOSS, Pakistan choose BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. In terms of numbers, India has an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘with diamond-covered info nuggets, which could cause Babar Azam to tear a hair or two of annoyance. Check India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORING CARD)Also Read – MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture to Pakistani players after Virat Kohli’s India T20 WC match lose | PICS Also Read – MS Dhoni Comeback From Retirement Demand Fans After Pakistan Beat Virat Kohli’s India In Dubai Read also – VIEW| BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Akshay Kumar Celebrate After Shaheen Afridi’s Throw in India vs Pakistan Match

