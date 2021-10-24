Roger Federer is tennis’s greatest ambassador, says Matteo Berrettini





Matteo Berrettini has claimed that Roger Federer is the world’s greatest tennis ambassador, as he uses his profile to ‘positively influence’ lives. In a recent interview, Berrettini expressed his admiration for the 20-time Major champion and emphasized that Federer is one of the most influential players in the world as he tries to change tennis and the world for the better. “Roger (is tennis’s greatest ambassador),” said Berrettini. “I admire the example he sets and the time he gives to the sport, off the field and away from the cameras. I feel like he understands he has the power to make a much bigger impact on the world.” Whether it’s his charity work or so many years on the ATP players’ council, he uses the sport and its popularity to positively impact as many lives as possible.” Berrettini added that he has always been a fan of the Swiss, but his respect for him went to a new level when they met at tournaments “I grew up watching Roger (Federer) and cheering for him,” Berrettini added. “I supported him as much as I could and watched him on TV when he was on. But then the day came when I realized I was playing the same tournament as him in the same draw. So from then on I couldn’t support him anymore I told Roger this story because we get along really well now.” In their first meeting at Wimbledon 2019, Federer rode to victory in straight sets, but Berrettini admitted that the opportunity to play his idol for the first time got the better of him. “I think that’s why one of the first times I played against him at Center Court and Wimbledon, he destroyed me because I couldn’t believe I was playing against my idol on one of the most iconic courts of the tour,” Berrettini said.

