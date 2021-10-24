India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: As It Happened

India vs Pakistan, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Pakistani openers Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) struck for half a century as they led a dominant show with the bat to lead their team to a massive 10-wicket victory over arch-rival India in Dubai. This is their first ever win over India in a World Cup match and the first time they have won a T20I match by 10 wickets.

Virat Kohli scored 57 while Rishabh Pant made a handy 39 to lead India’s recovery after Powerplay troubles with India posting a decent 151/7 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, the pacemaker of the left arm, was the star of the show, as he first cleared India openers with the new ball and then also took on Kohli in the death overs.

The partnership between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli was broken by Shadab Khan after the pair added 53 runs between them for the third wicket to help India recover from the triple blow in the Powerplay.

Shaheen Afridi struck twice to turn down India openers before Hasan Ali got rid of Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan took three big blows in the Powerplay after opting to bowl first. Midway through their innings, India was in recovery mode, with captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant pushing the innings forward.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India. They omitted Haider Ali from the twelve announced on game night. On the other hand, India has left out Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur from their squad.

IND vs PAK match example

India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans around the world. Virat Kohli’s India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage|Schedule|Photos|Points Table|Most Wickets|Most Runs

However, Pakistan is entering the game with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade. It will be the first time the two countries have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Of the 12 World Cup losses to Pakistan, five were at the T20 tournament.

Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group match decided by a bowl-out and a five-point loss in the final. “To be honest, what happened is beyond us,” Pakistani captain Babar Azam said on Saturday.

“Records are there to be broken.”

Tickets to the Dubai match sold out within hours of the sale, after the UAE government allowed 70 percent audiences for World Cup matches in an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multinational events such as World Cups and the Champions Trophy, as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan toured India for five limited matches in 2012, but ties did not fully resume as the two countries were at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism topping the list.

‘Full intensity’

“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we have to perform well in all three divisions of the game,” said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.

India and 2009 champions Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two from each of the two groups advance to the semi-finals.

Kohli, who will step down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as “very strong”. He also shook off the meaning of dominance on his part.

“These things are distracting. It’s about how we prepare and execute on any given day, regardless of the opposition,” he said. “You have to play your best cricket against them because they have a lot of talent and players who can change the game.”

Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold onto the team’s hopes, while speedy Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a powerful bowling attack.

India, which bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, defeated England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half a century.

The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and Prime Minister spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off on their final set of consecutive deliveries.

Pandya Support

Kohli supported his team’s match winners, including Hardik Pandya, to get good at the tournament, despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling skills. “He’s getting better and better at preparing to throw two overs for us,” Kohli said.

Despite the anticipation of the game, the political soundtrack also plays in the background. During the week there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match over the recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Get all IPL news and Cricket Score here