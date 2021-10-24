Ohio State football on a whole different level, Indiana blows out

BLOOMINGTON In a game that was never competitive, IU, humiliated, fell 54-7 to No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night. Here are three reasons why:

Defensive disaster

The only way Indiana couldn’t afford Saturday’s game was exactly how it did.

Saddled with a struggling, undermanned attack, the Hoosiers needed their defenses to hold the line early. Stop running. Get CJ Stroud off the beat. Force the kind of mistakes that keep the state of Ohio out of sync.

None of that happened.

Instead, the Buckeyes bulldozed through that defense, hitting 334 yards in the first half. Stroud threw for 201 of them and three touchdowns. The Buckeyes went 5-for-5 in third place in the first and second quarters, scoring on each of their drives. Their defense even added safety for good measure, but the story of Saturday’s game was one of first-half dominance by the state of Ohio from a defense that hadn’t looked so weak before kick-off.

It was 44-7 at intermission and the string of taillights pulling away from a wet, rainy Memorial Stadium was steady and long.

Getting thin at QB

Jack Tuttle made his way through for as long as he could, after a trip to the locker room in the first half prompted by the leveling Tuttle took IU’s only touchdown of the first half.

In his stead, IU tried freshman Donaven McCulley to inconsistent effect. The Hoosiers even ran out of Grant Gremel on Saturday, a reminder that injuries have conspired to significantly narrow Tom Allens’ options at quarterback.

In the end, the Hoosiers moved away from their starter for good. Tuttle took no time in the second half.

Dexter Williams tore his ACL in the spring. Michael Penix is ​​currently out after separating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, the most recent of several injuries that have plagued him since his arrival in Bloomington. Tuttle took an almighty pounding behind a huge overmatch offensive line Saturday. While he was gone, McCulley filled in as IU’s only available quarterback for a scholarship.

There is not much to say about the management of the function. Indianas’ dwindling depth is at least in part due to bad luck with injuries. But Saturday was a reminder of how thin the Hoosiers have gotten there.

An evening to sum up a season

Even the most pragmatic of IU fans have every right to be disappointed with the way this season has gone.

It’s not even unfair to suggest that the Hoosiers should have competed with Ohio State for the Big Ten East. It’s just unnecessary. Indiana didn’t have to poke its nose into the division title race this year to be a success and represent progress.

Instead, it has returned to the lowest lows of some of these programs. Iowa, Cincinnati, Penn State and now Ohio State have been disastrous to varying degrees. Saturday night felt particularly edgy as Ohio state dismantled the one thing IU seemed to rely on this season.

The Hoosiers have had little luck this season, with injuries or the difficulty of their schedule, and the luck they’ve had has been completely wasted. A third straight bowl game would now require a 4-1 finish which seems unlikely. What’s more likely is that the Hoosiers are stumbling towards the end of a once-greatly anticipated season, and now seem destined to meld into a forgettable November conclusion.

