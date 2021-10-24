Mark Messier on Gretzky, hockey fights, the NHL’s new stars and stickhandling success

Hockey superstar Mark Messier’s new book, No one wins alone combines the Hockey Hall of Famer’s insights into achieving success as a player and leader with his descriptions of a long NHL career that began when he was just 18 years old.

“Our first game in the National Hockey League was at Chicago Stadium, and when they played the national anthem on that organ and the crowd went crazy, we looked at each other, we couldn’t think we were looking at each other and said wow, welcome to the NHL,” Messier told CBC News.

Ian Hanomansing, co-host of CBC’s the national, chatted with Messier about his memoir in an interview that ranged from The Great One (Messier’s teammate Wayne Gretzky), to the Greatest (when the Oilers met Muhammad Ali), to Messier’s vision of leadership based on his experiences as the lone NHL player. player who captained two different teams to win the Stanley Cup, Edmonton in 1990 and the New York Rangers in 1994.

These excerpts from the interview have been compressed and edited.

Lessons and leadership

Messier says his approach to being a team captain was all about inclusion:

Messier: I think I realized very early on that I wasn’t the kind of player who could carry a team on my own. And I knew that if you wanted to win, it would be important for everyone to tap into the culture and vision created by the team and the players themselves.

I wanted everyone to feel a part of it, no matter what role they played on the team. And everyone should feel that less than their best isn’t good enough.

It’s the totality of the team effort you rely on to win.

Messier, seen here in an Edmonton Oilers uniform lifting the Stanley Cup, played on six Stanley Cup championship teams. (Tim Smith/Getty Images)

and timing, [it’s] everything.

I was in a great position to come into Edmonton as an expansion team, play with the best player in the world and develop into a championship team. And when I came to New York and surprisingly on a team with a tremendous amount of talent, I was able to do something that hadn’t been done in 54 years.

So timing is an important part of it, and surrounding yourself with people who are just as focused.

What made Gretzky great

Messier had a unique perspective on Wayne Gretzky, seeing him on the ice and in the dressing since they were 18-year-old teammates. What does he think made Gretzky so great?:

Messier: Well, I think the God-given talent that was given to him, there’s no doubt about that. He was born to be a hockey player in every way.

His will to win and be the best player ever was apparent to everyone around him and playing with him on the team. Very rarely in life can you look at a man who is eight days younger than you and use him as an example from a leadership perspective.

On and off the ice, his focus was unparalleled.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky holds his stick in the locker room after his last game for the WHA’s Edmonton Oilers in 1979. Gretzky and the Oilers stayed in Edmonton when the team joined the NHL later that year. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images)

He was in a very different frame of mind than I was at age 18. And I got the luxury of sitting opposite the best player in the world, arguably the best athlete of the last 100 years, and [to] watch him and watch and learn from him. The way he approached the game, the way he prepared, his focus and dedication.

I would have been a fool not to look at him and take something from him, and he made me a better player. Not only from the point of view of skills, but also from the point of view of preparation, commitment and focus.

Meeting with the greatest, Muhammad Ali

Messier recalls that on his 41st birthday, the Oilers, poised to become one of the greatest teams in NHL history, met The Greatest, Muhammad Ali, at the boxer’s Los Angeles home:

Messier: It was crazy, Wayne was invited everywhere. It was quite a roadshow there for a few years. Everywhere we went, there were invitations.

I grew up a big Ali fan listening to his Frazier fights on the transistor radio. He was a real role model, a hero to me. It was remarkable to meet him and see him live. It simply exceeded all expectations.

He was so engaging, talking, doing magic tricks. It was like a one hour entertainment show. He just carried the room, answered questions, had fun, made jokes. It was actually incredible.

Meeting him made me feel like when someone first meets you, maybe it’s something you’ve done less times in your life, but it’s their first time, and keep that in mind.

The evolution of hockey

The game has changed in many ways, including less fighting. Some retired players complain that the NHL has become too soft. Messier’s opinion?:

Messier: Well, I don’t think so, I think the game isn’t soft.

I think the rules are soft in some areas, but the players are not. And I think the rules in general have done a really good job of creating the exhilarating speed we’re so used to.

I didn’t like the staged fights… but spontaneous fights where two players fight for ice age and clash a will test and they arrange it, [it’s part of the game].

Wayne Gretzky, right, jokes and pretends to interview teammates Mark Messier, center, and Paul Coffey in 1982. Messier called the team a “fraternity” that together chased the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images)

And so I think that’s been good, the fights have decreased and I think the entertainment value has gone up. I think the games are fantastic.

I think one of the things I’m most proud of is because of the COVID playoffs, without fans and players, how hard they played. The games were incredibly entertaining and they had to stick with it because of the passion and love they had to play the game without the excitement of the crowd, which is a big part of our game.

And a lot of credit has to go to those players to play in that kind of circumstance.

The NHL’s Current Best

When asked who was the second best player he ever saw on the ice after Gretzky, Messier’s answer was quick: Mario Lemieux of Pittsburgh. And of the players currently in the NHL?:

Messier: I watch Sidney Crosby, one of my favorite players since he came into the league. You know, the dynamic open ice player he is, but [also] probably the best corner man in the league. He plays low, plays indoors, plays in the paint he could have played in any era. I like his dedication, his dedication, the way he’s approached his career.

Patrick Kane [Chicago Black Hawks] is a great hockey player. Everyone would pay to see him play.

And of course you now have Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin. You know, you can now go through most teams’ rosters and find incredibly, incredibly talented players that are exciting to watch.

Do-overs and support for young players

What does the 60-year-old Messier think of the 20-year-old version of himself?:

Messier: I don’t think it’s ever right to go back and say you’d have changed things. I think everything that has happened in my life, or anyone else’s, shapes you as a person.

Especially as a hockey player, and certainly for me as a person off the ice, you know, I was just happy and happy to be around people who believed in me.

And despite all the mistakes I made in the beginning, without the support of my family, without the support of the organization, there have been too many cases where players have been buried and never seen again. And that could have happened to me early on.

Edmonton Oilers’ Wayne Gretzky, right, and Mark Messier hold up the Stanley Cup trophy on May 26, 1988, after their 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton. (Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press)

And I also think it’s a lesson to make sure we don’t push players too quickly when they get into such an environment. Especially teams that position themselves to win and expect too much from young players.

It’s hard to be a pro.

There’s a lot of expectations, there’s a lot of things to learn, there’s a lot at stake for a lot of people families, security, you know, people getting laid off, losing jobs, families having to move cities and when you become a pro , a professional athlete. The decisions you make directly affect the people around you, and I have a lot of respect for that now and certainly didn’t make the right choices in the beginning to reflect that.

Of course everyone is different at maturity level when they get into the National Hockey League but I still think when they are 18 years old they still have some money they still have a good time traveling the world hockey playing, doing something they love, but I don’t know if they feel the seriousness of what they are experiencing.

And what their decisions on and off the ice, the choices they make when they really understand a little bit how hard it is on people trying to keep their jobs.

Because if you don’t win, people are going to lose their jobs. And the decisions you make directly affect them.

What could have been?

The Oilers won five Stanley Cups in seven years, but superstars like Gretzky and Paul Coffey were traded out when they were still in their twenties. Does Messier ever wonder how many Stanley Cups the team could have won had they stayed in Edmonton?:

Messier: I think when I think back and know how important depth was to the success of our team, if we could have stayed together and replenished the depth in the team year after year, we could have won a few more championships, I’m sure of it.

It wouldn’t have been easy, it’s never easy. It may look easy from the outside, but I can tell you, it was really hard to win.

You can’t look in the rear-view mirror now and say what could have been, but it’s nice to think about it every now and then.

