Spartans crowned by No. 24 Penn State





EAST LANSING, Michigan –Michigan State women’s soccer battled to a 2-1 final score against Penn State in the regular season final on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans also celebrated the team’s eight graduating seniors on Senior Day this afternoon. MSU ends the regular season with a 10-4-3 mark and goes 5-4-1 in the Big Ten conference. Information on schedules and placements for the 2021 Big Ten tournament will be announced at the end of all today’s league games. Despite being defeated 5-1 early on by the Nittany Lions, Michigan State scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute. After Samantha White dropped a free kick into the Penn State box, Ava Cook sent a header to Camryn Evans , who went past two Lions defenders and sent a goal into the right back corner of the net. Michigan State took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Penn State led seven shots to three at the half with one goal allowed. MSU goalkeeper Lauren Kozal a total of three saves. The Spartans held the 1-0 lead for most of the second half, but struggled with the Penn State advantage in possession. The Nittany Lions finally managed to cash in on that lead and equalized in the 78th minute. An unfortunate five minutes later, the visiting team scored again to take a 2-1 lead. Both goals were headers in front of the penalty area. The game ended with 13 total shots by Penn State and six by the Spartans, three in each half. Evans led with three shots while Beautiful Jodzis had two. Kozal registered a total of five saves. The Spartans await announcements from the league about the host venues and further information about the Big Ten tournament. Stay tuned to msuspartans.com for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/10/24/womens-soccer-spartans-topped-by-no-24-penn-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos