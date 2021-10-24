Sports
Undefeated college football teams in 2021
There are only nine undefeated college football teams left at the FBS level as we go into week 8. Iowa State’s 24-21 of number 8 Oklahoma State and Appalachian State’s 30-27 of number 14 Coastal Carolina brought us to the current level. It was only Appalachian State’s second win over an FBS opponent in the program’s history, the other being the memorable win over No. 5 Michigan at Ann Arbor in 2007 and similarly, this last win for the Mountaineers came over kicker Chandler Staton’s 24-yard field goal in the closing second.
Here’s a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of October 23, 2021.
Number 1 Georgia (7-0)
Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Florida (CBS)
Georgia may have a historically stellar defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 49 points in seven games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 7, beating previously undefeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.
No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0)
Next game: 12 noon ET, Saturday, October 30 in Tulane (ESPN2)
Navy didn’t make it easy as Cincinnati escaped with a 27-20 road win. The Midshipmen recovered an onside kick within a minute, but Arquon Bush secured the win with an interception. It was the Bearcats’ first single-possession victory this season.
RANKINGS: See all the latest FBS polls
No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0)
Next game:3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Texas Tech (ABC)
Oklahoma has won close game after close game, most recently past Kansas 35-23. The Sooners trailed 17-7 late in the third quarter before rallied to win. In the fourth quarter, with Kansas trailing 5 late, RB Kennedy Brooks was about to be stopped fourth behind. But QB Caleb Williams took the ball away from his teammate to take the first one down to help OU win.
No. 6 Michigan (7-0)
Next game:Saturday October 30 vs. in Michigan State
The Wolverines rolled into Week 8, beating Northwestern 33-7. Michigan defeated the Wildcats 457 to 233 and never was left behind. Both Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 8 Michigan State (7-0)
Next game: Saturday October 30 vs. Michigan
Michigan State improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, with three of those wins on the road, as the Spartans defeated Indiana 20-15 in Week 7. They overcame a 9-7 deficit to win by five points thanks to three turnovers forced against the Hoosiers.
MORE: How the First CFP Ranking Predicts the Semifinals
No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0)
Next game:4 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Duke (ACC Network)
The Demon Deacons won a wild at Army, taking 70 points in a 70-56 win. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman finished 23-for-29 and passed for 458 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. The two teams combined totaled more than 1,200 yards of offense.
No. 19 SMU (7-0)
Next game:7 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 in Houston
SMU could be Cincinnati’s top contender in the AAC as the two are the only undefeated teams left in the conference. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in every game so far. SMU came by Tulane, 55-26, in its most recent win.
No. 21 State of San Diego (7-0)
Next game:10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Fresno State (CBSSN)
The Aztecs keep opponents just under 16 points per game. Two of San Diego’s six victories came against Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Utah. In its most recent win, San Diego State battled a late Air Force rally to win 20-14.
New. 23 UTSA (8-0)
Next game:4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 on UTEP (ESPN Networks)
The Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois and in Week 4 they beat Memphis on the road. UTSA had another narrow win to make it 6-0 and continued to beat Western Kentucky 52-46. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up late with the big interception to take the win. UTSA then sent Rice and Louisiana Tech, 45-0 and 45-16, respectively.
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2021-10-24/undefeated-college-football-teams-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]