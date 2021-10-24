Undefeated college football teams in 2021

There are only nine undefeated college football teams left at the FBS level as we go into week 8. Iowa State’s 24-21 of number 8 Oklahoma State and Appalachian State’s 30-27 of number 14 Coastal Carolina brought us to the current level. It was only Appalachian State’s second win over an FBS opponent in the program’s history, the other being the memorable win over No. 5 Michigan at Ann Arbor in 2007 and similarly, this last win for the Mountaineers came over kicker Chandler Staton’s 24-yard field goal in the closing second.

Here’s a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of October 23, 2021.

Number 1 Georgia (7-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Florida (CBS)

Georgia may have a historically stellar defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 49 points in seven games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 7, beating previously undefeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.

No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0)

Next game: 12 noon ET, Saturday, October 30 in Tulane (ESPN2)

Navy didn’t make it easy as Cincinnati escaped with a 27-20 road win. The Midshipmen recovered an onside kick within a minute, but Arquon Bush secured the win with an interception. It was the Bearcats’ first single-possession victory this season.

No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0)

Next game:3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Texas Tech (ABC)

Oklahoma has won close game after close game, most recently past Kansas 35-23. The Sooners trailed 17-7 late in the third quarter before rallied to win. In the fourth quarter, with Kansas trailing 5 late, RB Kennedy Brooks was about to be stopped fourth behind. But QB Caleb Williams took the ball away from his teammate to take the first one down to help OU win.

No. 6 Michigan (7-0)

Next game:Saturday October 30 vs. in Michigan State

The Wolverines rolled into Week 8, beating Northwestern 33-7. Michigan defeated the Wildcats 457 to 233 and never was left behind. Both Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 8 Michigan State (7-0)

Next game: Saturday October 30 vs. Michigan

Michigan State improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, with three of those wins on the road, as the Spartans defeated Indiana 20-15 in Week 7. They overcame a 9-7 deficit to win by five points thanks to three turnovers forced against the Hoosiers.

No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0)

Next game:4 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Duke (ACC Network)

The Demon Deacons won a wild at Army, taking 70 points in a 70-56 win. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman finished 23-for-29 and passed for 458 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. The two teams combined totaled more than 1,200 yards of offense.

No. 19 SMU (7-0)

Next game:7 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 in Houston

SMU could be Cincinnati’s top contender in the AAC as the two are the only undefeated teams left in the conference. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in every game so far. SMU came by Tulane, 55-26, in its most recent win.

No. 21 State of San Diego (7-0)

Next game:10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Fresno State (CBSSN)

The Aztecs keep opponents just under 16 points per game. Two of San Diego’s six victories came against Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Utah. In its most recent win, San Diego State battled a late Air Force rally to win 20-14.

New. 23 UTSA (8-0)

Next game:4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 on UTEP (ESPN Networks)

The Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois and in Week 4 they beat Memphis on the road. UTSA had another narrow win to make it 6-0 and continued to beat Western Kentucky 52-46. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up late with the big interception to take the win. UTSA then sent Rice and Louisiana Tech, 45-0 and 45-16, respectively.