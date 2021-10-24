Ireland women’s hockey team qualifies for 2022 World Cup after victory over Wales

Anna OFlanagans’ poachers double-charged the Irish women to a second consecutive World Cup appearance, making the winner with 11 minutes left against Wales in Pisa crucial.

t saw Ireland snatch the win and their place on the flagship 2022 against a physically robust Welsh outfit that this tournament surprise pack made life extremely difficult.

Thanks to OFlanagan, the Green Army had come to the front early through a nice team move with Lena Tice and Sarah Torrans. Wales, however, equalized before the end of the first quarter via Isabelle Howell from a well-developed penalty corner.

That made for an incredibly tense mid-stage with both sides enjoying the spells under control.

But the game started in the final quarter when Wales was reduced to nine players and Phoebe Richards and Emily Rowlands went to the sin bin.

In their absence, Zara Malseed intercepted wide on the left and used the extra space to bounce an inviting pass to OFlanagan, who drove in the volley.

Ireland duly kept Wales at bay for the remaining minutes to complete a massive week’s work, backing the win over France and Belarus to get the only ticket to the main event next summer in Amsterdam and Valencia is played.

What has just happened here is a huge moment for the legacy of this team, which builds on the success we have already had, said Captain Katie Mullan in the aftermath.

We knew it was going to be a defining moment. It wasn’t pretty, but it shows the character within our group to come out of the game with a win of such a tough battle. Thanks to Wales, they put on a great performance and took us to the end.

The tournament followed a grueling schedule in 2021 with the European Championships in June, followed by the Olympics and then less than 12 weeks to regroup with a new panel for this competition.

We’ve played three tough tournaments in one year at international level with the European Championship, the Olympics and this qualifier, he said.

“It’s pretty unheard of, so it would always be a tough question after the Olympics to get the group back together to get here and do the job.

I’m so proud of us for doing that. Now we have another great tournament to look forward to and prepare for.

This group has to go to the big tournament after the big tournament. This was the first roadblock after 2018 and this is a huge achievement.

“It may not seem bigger than what we’ve done in the past, but for our sport it was so important for us to continue to grow as it is today and to continue to inspire the next generation.

I have no doubt that the players who have left and retired in recent weeks will be most happy to see it today because they will see us cross the line because they will be the ones in the stands who will give us will support next summer.

Ireland was dealt a blow before the start with Hannah McLoughlin being sidelined with an injury. It meant Kilpatrick lined up for her first cap, a huge podium on which the Belfast Harlequins defender acquitted himself well.

Like the semi-finals, the Green Army was on the board within the first 10 minutes after another flying start.

After an early corner chance was incomplete Ireland got into a good routine of pressure and worked the opening goal as Tice shot a ball towards the circle, Torrans hit it behind her back in the mixer where OFlanagan sniped to get the ball under Roseanne Thomas tip.

A few more corner chances were earned, but Wales got their own set in the closing seconds of the quarter and produced a perfect move to the right post where Isabelle Howell slid in to make it 1-1.

The free-flowing format of Saturday’s win over Belarus was hard to come by and with Naomi Carroll getting close and Chloe Watkins looking for circle passes, the clear openings were hard to find.

Indeed, the Dragons had the upper hand in the third quarter, with Tice having to do some major cleaning of the target mouth to maintain parity.

That was until Richards cleared up Michelle Carey to send a yellow card. Seconds later, Rowlands and Torrans followed to the naughty step for an altercation in the Welsh circle, leaving much more wiggle room.

And that was when Malseed read a loose pass from the defense and rushed towards goal, splitting the ball. Her bouncing pass dodged to advancing defenders and picked OFlanagan who crashed home.

Wales tried to throw everything forward in the last 10 minutes, but Ireland closed the equalizer with composure and steel, putting them on course for the World Cup.

Captain Mullan paid tribute to OFlanagan’s goal-scoring feats, while also saying the new faces played a vital role with Niamh Carey showing up with Saturday’s winner against Belarus and the likes of Ellen Curran, Erin Getty and Kilpatrick also making their tournament debuts.

Anna showed today why she is a world class striker, the best striker to get through Irish women’s hockey. She was up front today when the pressure was on, she said.

She deserves this moment of elation, but I have to give such a special mention to the new girls that have come in, the energy and excitement they have brought.

“They were up front at key moments and we couldn’t have done it without them and the future is very bright for this team.

Ireland: A McFerran, E Getty, R Upton, K Mullan, L Tice, N Carroll, C Watkins, S Hawkshaw, A OFlanagan, N Carey, S McAuley. Subscribers: Z Malseed, M Carey, S Torrans, D Duke, E Curran, J Kilpatrick, L Murphy.

Wales: R Thomas, S French, S Jones, P Richards, E Bingham, L Wilkinson, M Lewis-Williams, X Hughes, J Westwood, SJ Thorburn, M Holme. Subscribers: O Hoskins, S Robinson, E Drysdale, I Howell, E Rowlands, I Webb, E Jackson.

referees: C Martin-Schmets (Bel), I El Hajem (Fra).