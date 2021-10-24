Jerry Shang Wins 2021 Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation Tennis Title

Youth took precedence over experience as 16-year-old Shang Juncheng of China, the world’s No. 1 junior player, defeated No. 3 Ricardo Rodriguez, a 28-year touring veteran from Venezuela, to capture the $15,000 Mardy Fish Childrens. Foundation Tennis Championships title with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory on Sunday.

The win at The Boulevard Tennis Club in Vero Beach marks the third professional title for the Chinese teen at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour event, which is also part of the US Tennis Association Pro Circuit tournament.

Shang, who is currently number 1,008 on the ATP computer, impressively won his first pro event at a $15,000 event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and again at the same level event in Naples, last week.

It feels really good for me, Shang said after the win. I’m really happy, especially these last two weeks, which have been consecutive wins. It’s really special for me to do in the pros.

I’ve been playing really confident for the past two weeks. I don’t think much about the pictures, just go for it. And I’m really relaxed and find a rhythm in my matches.

613-ranked Rodriguez praised his opponent for a well-played game.

I think the key to the game was that he was better than me on the important points, said Rodriguez. I had a set point in the first set and I had a few break points, and he played them all well.

Frankly, I don’t regret it, because in general I played a very professional game today which was not to my liking.

The Beijing native, named Jerry, has lived with his father in the United States for the past five years and is currently training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Shang says he owes his athletic prowess to his parents, who were both international sports stars in their favorite sports.

His father, Shang Yi, who sat in court watching the teenager win the Vero Beach title, was a professional football midfielder who played for Beijing Guoan for most of his career. The older Shang did play internationally for Xerex in Spain during the 2003-04 season. His most notable achievement in Spain was scoring a goal against Cadiz CF, a rival team of Xerex.

After retiring from football, Shang Yi became a commentator for the Beijing TV Sports Channel before accompanying his son to Florida.

His mother, Wu Na, who is staying in Beijing and visiting Florida, is a former international table tennis player. She won a bronze medal in singles and a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 1997 World Table Tennis Championships, and a bronze medal in the same event in women’s doubles in 1995.

My father played football, soccer and mother played table tennis, so for me they chose a sport something in the middle, Shang said with a laugh. However, they didn’t pick the big ball, but the small ball for me.

Finding his way into tennis rather than football or table tennis seems to have been a smart choice for Shang, which he proved again on Sunday.

The first set of the final was a nip-and-tuck affair that ended in a decisive tiebreak.

Both players scored two mini-breaks by the time the tie was 4-4. Rodriguez missed the one set point he had at 6-5, and two points later he missed a forehand that allowed Shang to score the opening set.

Rodriguez also had a breakpoint on Shangs’ serve at 5-5 in the first set, but failed to take advantage when he missed a backhand return.

The two players, who actually warmed up a few hours before the final, exchanged early service breaks in the second set.

At 3-3, Shang rallied to take a lasting lead in the second set. He set up a 15-40 breakpoint chance with a winning passing shot from the forehand. He went on to break the serve for a 4-3 lead with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Shang served the 1-hour 54-minute match at love and took the title with a scorching forehand winner down the line.

At this point, Shang believes his junior days have come to an end and he will focus on playing these lower level professional events to work his way up the ATP rankings. His youth career peaked this year with a quarterfinals at the French Open, semifinals at Wimbledon and a final appearance at the US Open last month.

In the past 25 years, only two former world No. 1 juniors, Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Roddick of the United States, became the world No. 1 on the men’s ATP Tour.

Undoubtedly, Shang hopes to match Federer and Roddick’s feat by translating No. 1 junior status into the best player in the world. If he could get that accolade, it would definitely make him a superstar back home in China.

While Li Na won two Grand Slam singles titles and reached a career high position of No. 2 in the world in women’s games, no Chinese man has ever made it into the top 100 of the ATP men’s rankings.

I think that’s a big goal because I’m only 16 now, Shang said. But that’s something I’ll hopefully look for in the future, but it’s important to take it one step at a time now.

Rodriguez believes the future is very bright for Shang, who played a mature and structured match against him.

What I experienced today was how well he manages important moments and how good he is that his heartbeat doesn’t vibrate when there are tight moments in the game, said Rodriguez. That’s what makes him special, especially because he’s so young.

As Shangs will likely find out if you’re a professional tennis player, you’re learning to live a life where every week becomes a different hotel room where you live. When you take that into account, players tend to find tournaments they enjoy playing, a feeling often enhanced by success in a venue.

That’s exactly what happened for Rodriguez, who has preferred to play at Vero Beach, which is just a short drive on I-95 from his home in Ft. Lauderdale.

This marked Rodriguez’s second time in the final of the Mardy Fish tournament. He lost to Juan Benitez of Colombia 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the 2018 Championship match. In 2017 he reached the quarterfinals and last year he reached the quarterfinals of the UTR event organized by the organizers of Vero Beach tournaments.

Since I first came here, I think in 2017, you have treated me like one of you, like family, Rodriguez said in an interview on the track after the race this week. This is one of my favorite places to come and play. When I do my schedule, Vero is always a priority for me. You are one of my greatest friends.

Rodriguez, who reached a high career ranking of No. 282 in June 2014, has been an avid for Venezuela during his career in Davis Cup, a high-level international team competition. Hes played in 18 Davis Cup ties since 2012 for a 22-9 record.

Most recently, Davis Cup gave Rodriguez a special opportunity to play at the Westside Tennis Club in Forest Hills, NY, where the prestigious US National/US Open was held for 60 years (1915 to 1920 and 1924 to 1977).

In September, Venezuela lost 4-0 to South Africa in a World Group II Davis Cup tie staged at a neutral venue in Forest Hills.

About a month ago I got the chance to play in Forest Hills and that was such an amazing experience for me, said Rodriguez. I played Davis Cup 18 times, but none of them in such a historic place. That’s a little bit of the (payoff) for the hard work and sacrifice.

In Saturday’s late doubles final, Florida Gator teammates Duarte Vale of Portugal and Johannes Ingildsen of Denmark defeated Ben Shelton, also a Florida Gator, and Liam Draxl of Canada and the University of Kentucky 6-3, 6-4.