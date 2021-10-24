Wilson Leads Gamecock Offense To Strong Show In Sunday Sweep





Next game: and Ole Miss 29-10-2021 | 19:00 COLUMBIA, SC South Carolina ended a losing streak emphatically on Sunday by hitting .333 as a team in a straight-set win over Alabama (10-11, 2-7 SEC), 25-17, 25-19, 26-24. freshman Claire Wilson had a masterful playing environment for the attack, with 42 assists, with Kyla Manning (13 murders) and Riley Whitesides (11) reaching double digits on the attack. SET ONE:South Carolina flipped the script of Saturday’s loss and played clean offensively at 25-17. The Gamecocks didn’t have a single offensive foul until the game was well in hand, with Alabama beating .464 to .031 with a 14-10 advantage in kills. Four different Gamecocks had three or more kills in the set, led by four from Manning. In an early score of 5 all, South Carolina moved forward with a 14-5 run to cruise to the finish. TWO SETTINGS:The offense continued into the second, hitting .344 for a 25-19 win and a 2-0 lead in the game. Manning’s three-woman combination, Ellie Ruprich and Mikayla Robinson combined for 12 kills and just one foul, while Alabama had a total of eight offenses (six unforced) hitting .107. Ruprich also helped the team with a key run behind the service line, leading to a 4-1 streak that broke an 11-11 tie. SET THREE:The Gamecocks positioned themselves well for a sweep with a quick start into third, but Alabama made a late push before falling 26-24 to end the game. With an 18-12 lead, South Carolina lost nine of its next 11 points to see the Crimson Tide take the 21-20 lead late. The visitors had the first set point chance of the set at 24-23, but a Manning kill prevented the loss. A couple of offensive errors in Alabama closed the set, with Robinson and Lauren McCutcheon combine for the team’s ninth block of the afternoon to capture it. South Carolina had a game-high 16 kills, but five blocks from Alabama kept hopes of a comeback late. Whitesides’ six murders led to the attack, with Ruprich (3), Robinson (3) and Manning (4) also committing multiple murders. REMARKABLE Wilson’s 42 assists are the eighth highest total for a three-set match in the rally scoring era and the highest total by a Gamecock setter in a three-set match since Aubrey Ezell on October 14, 2015. The freshman averaged 13 assists per set in the two games against the Crimson Tide.

Kyla Manning had a team-high 13 kills and didn’t commit a single foul on her 26 total swings. It is her second clear game of the season, the last against High Point (9/18).

The offense's .333 success rate equals the highest in SEC play to date this season and the second highest for the year to date.

With two solo blocks on Sunday, Ellie Ruprich now has 17 for the season. That ranks sixth for a single season in the program’s rally score era.

The win breaks a five-game loss streak for South Carolina's longest-serving head coach Tom Mendoza 's tenure.

‘s tenure. A day after combining 30 kills and just five errors on 58 swings, Alabama’s duo of Kennedy Muckelroy and Kendyl Reaugh had just eight kills and 15 errors on Sunday. NEXT ONE The Gamecocks have a critical road series next, heading to Ole Miss for two games against the Rebels next weekend. The two teams will play at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. Ole Miss is 15-5 year-round and 4-5 in conference competitions.

