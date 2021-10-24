Sports
Highlights, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Pakistan defeated India by 10 Wickets
Live Scores India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Shamis Final over also turns out to be the last over of the match as the Pakistanis finish in Rizwan style with a six and back-to-back fours to narrow the comparison down to one figure, followed by a single, with Babar on it coming back shortly to close the deal. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets for the first time that the Men in Blue have suffered a 10 wicket loss in Twenty20 Internationals, ending their winless run in World Cups. Some emotional celebrations are going on right now, and Pakistan right now deserves all the joy for the clinical way they have done business today.
Example: India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans around the world.
Virat Kohli’s India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.
However, Pakistan is entering the game with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.
It will be the first time the two countries have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
Of the 12 World Cup losses to Pakistan, five were at the T20 tournament.
Two at the inaugural event in 2007 were a group match that was decided by a bowl-out and a five-point loss in the final.
“To be honest, what happened is beyond us,” Pakistani captain Babar Azam said on Saturday.
“Records are there to be broken.”
Tickets to the Dubai match sold out within hours of the sale, after the UAE government allowed 70 percent audiences for World Cup matches in an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multinational events such as World Cups and the Champions Trophy, as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.
Pakistan toured India for five limited matches in 2012, but ties did not fully resume as the two countries were at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism topping the list.
‘Full intensity’
“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we have to perform well in all three divisions of the game,” said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.
India and 2009 champions Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
The top two from each of the two groups advance to the semi-finals.
Kohli, who will step down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as “very strong”.
He also shook off the meaning of dominance on his part.
“These things create distractions. It’s about how we prepare and execute on any given day, regardless of the opposition,” he said.
“You have to play your best cricket against them because they have a lot of talent and players who can change the game.”
Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold onto the team’s hopes, while speedy Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a powerful bowling attack.
India, which bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, defeated England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half a century.
The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and Prime Minister spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off on their final set of consecutive deliveries.
Pandya Support
Kohli supported his team’s match winners, including Hardik Pandya, to get good at the tournament, despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling skills.
“He’s getting better and better at his preparation to bowl two overs for us,” Kohli said.
Despite the anticipation of the game, the political soundtrack also plays in the background.
During the week there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match over the recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Selections:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chakravarthy, Chahar
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.
With inputs from AFP
