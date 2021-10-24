Tennis: Karatsev crowns brilliant season with Kremlin Cup victory, Tennis News & Top Stories





MOSCOW (AFP) – Home hope Aslan Karatsev rode past Marin Cilic to continue his outstanding season by winning the Kremlin Cup final in Moscow on Sunday (October 24), while Estonian Anett Kontaveit took the women’s title. Second seed Karatsev secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory. It was the Russian’s second ATP title in a breakthrough year in which he also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open as a qualifier. “It’s a dream come true,” Karatsev said. “It’s a tournament where I played in qualifying and now I’m winning the tournament. Thank you for all your support.” The 28-year-old’s win also keeps his small hopes alive of making it to the ATP Finals in Turin. Cilic’s build-up to the final continued his recent return to form after winning his first title since 2018 in Stuttgart in June. But the Croat, the 2014 US Open champion, was no match for Karatsev who won the trophy without dropping a set. Earlier on Sunday, Kontaveit made a brilliant comeback to beat home hopes Ekaterina Alexandrova in the women’s final, boosting her hopes of qualifying for the WTA final. The ninth seed trailed with a set and a double-break, but rallied to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. It was Kontaveit’s third WTA title of the season and leaves her locked in a battle with Tunisian Ons Jabeur to reach the season-ending event in Guadalajara. If the 25-year-old wins the title in Cluj next week and Jabeur doesn’t make the semifinals in Courmayeur, Kontaveit would take the last place in the Finals. “To get behind 4-0 (in the second set), she really hit the balls down the line, she played great tennis,” she said. “I just tried to stay in it as long as I could, and I never really gave up. I just tried to fight for every point as much as I could. If I was 6-4, 6-2 or whatever, I knew I could do everything tried.” Kontaveit has now won four WTA titles in her career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tennis/tennis-karatsev-crowns-brilliant-season-with-kremlin-cup-triumph The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos