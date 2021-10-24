High School Football: No. 1 Mater Dei Beats No. 8 Servite 46-37 in Contestant’s Match of the Year

Connect with us

The best high school football game of the weekend settled the score late Saturday night as two Trinity League rivals went back and forth with No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) holding on for a 46-37 win over No. 8 Servite (Anaheim, California) in front of more than 9,000 fans at the crowded Santa Ana Bowl. The first two-score lead came when the Monarchs rose nine with 7:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The win extended Mater Dei’s winning streak to 10 over the Friars, but it was the toughest test of the year for the top-ranked team in the country. It also took the Trinity League title.

Both offenses were brilliant, with the ball going up and down the field.

The Monarchs (7-0, 4-0 Trinity League) already showed their great balance, on the ground by Oklahoma-bound running back Raleek Brown (163 yards, one touchdown) and four short TDs from Quincy Craig. The passing game clicked equally well, especially the combination of sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown (17 of 23, 247 yards) to Notre Dame-bound wide receiver and year-old CJ Williams (eight catches, 135 yards, one TD).

Photo by Louis Lopez

Oklahoma-bound running back Raleek Brown of Mater Dei evades a Servite defender on Saturday night.

Those four helped offset the massive nights out of Servite senior quarterback Noah Fifita (26-of-41, 306 yards), Oregon-bound receiver Tetairoa McMillan (15 catches, 163 yards, two touchdowns) and running back Houston Thomas (two touchdowns).

Defensive and special teams also took the opportunity with Mater Dei’s defensive end David Bailey delivering three sacks, including a crucial one in the fourth quarter, and sophomore cornerback Zabien Brown sealing the win with a late interception.
For Servite, a blocked punt from Emmett Mosley was picked up and brought back 30 yards for a touchdown by four-star linebacker Jacob Manu, giving the Friars an early lead.

This one had a little bit of everything, except turnover. The interception by Zabien Brown was the only one of this very entertaining and well played match.

Mater Dei set the tone from the start with an 8-play, 64-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Brown to Williams.

Servite (8-1, 3-1) answered on the ensuing drive with a 37-yard field goal from David Lugo to narrow the deficit to 7-3 and after the Monarchs held on on their next drive, Mosley’s blocked punt and Manu’s touchdown gave the Friars a 10-7 lead with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter.
The Monarchs answered with a 22-yard field goal by Chase Meyer to make it 10. After a massive pre-workout of the passer penalty on the Monarchs, the Friars took advantage when senior running back Thomas scored the first of two touchdowns on a 23-yard run, making it 17-10 with 8:10 to go in the second quarter. .

It would be Servite’s last clue.

Mater Dei responded with a 61-yard 4-play drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown run from Craig, the first of his four to set things straight at 17-17.

After the Monarch defense forced a turnover on downs, they went on an 8-play, 65-yard scoring drive, keyed in by a 36-yard pass from Brown to Williams. Craig rushed in from 2 yards on the next game to give Mater Dei a 24-17 lead with 2:18 left in the half.

Servite got the kickoff of the second half and went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Thomas to make it 24 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.

Mater Dei didn’t blink, he drove 80 yards in six plays, finishing with Craig’s third touchdown, taking the Monarchs back to the lead, 31-24, with 4:56 to go in the third.

Servite didn’t blink either. Less than three minutes later, Fifita made a 22-yarder off McMillan on his first touchdown, leveling the game for the fourth time, 31-31.

Servite's Tetairoa McMillan and Mater Dei's Cameron Sidney went toe-to-toe all night.

Photo by Louis Lopez

Servite’s Tetairoa McMillan and Mater Dei’s Cameron Sidney went toe-to-toe all night.

As they did all night, the Monarchs responded immediately with Craig’s fourth touchdown, a 5-yard run, with just over a minute left in the third.

In one of their first miscues of the night, the Monarchs had a bad midfield, but holder and senior punter Ryan Didodo turned it to gold. He picked up the ball, rolled to the left and found Malaki Te’o for an important two-point conversion, making it 39-31 with 1:04 left in the quarter.
After both defenses held, Fifita tied with McMillan for a 17-yard score with 10:18 left to nearly 39-37. Mater Dei’s defense came out strong again when senior cornerback Cameron Sidney broke a two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Monarchs in the lead. The California defensive back made it difficult for McMillan all night.

Mater Dei needed a touchdown to take the elusive two-point lead and once again the attack responded. Raleek Brown capped off an impressive performance with a 22-yard touchdown run, capping off a 6-play, 80-yard drive to give the Monarchs a 46-37 lead with 7:49 remaining.

Undeterred, Servite drove it within the red zone on the ensuing drive, but a holding penalty followed by a Bailey sack ruined any chance the Friars would take a comeback win. Zabien Brown left his interception for just over a minute.

Mater Dei closes out the regular season against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) on Friday, the same night Servite finishes at No. 5 St. John Bosco (Bellfower).

