High School Football: No. 1 Mater Dei Beats No. 8 Servite 46-37 in Contestant’s Match of the Year
The best high school football game of the weekend settled the score late Saturday night as two Trinity League rivals went back and forth with No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) holding on for a 46-37 win over No. 8 Servite (Anaheim, California) in front of more than 9,000 fans at the crowded Santa Ana Bowl. The first two-score lead came when the Monarchs rose nine with 7:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The win extended Mater Dei’s winning streak to 10 over the Friars, but it was the toughest test of the year for the top-ranked team in the country. It also took the Trinity League title.
Both offenses were brilliant, with the ball going up and down the field.
Those four helped offset the massive nights out of Servite senior quarterback Noah Fifita (26-of-41, 306 yards), Oregon-bound receiver Tetairoa McMillan (15 catches, 163 yards, two touchdowns) and running back Houston Thomas (two touchdowns).
This one had a little bit of everything, except turnover. The interception by Zabien Brown was the only one of this very entertaining and well played match.
Mater Dei set the tone from the start with an 8-play, 64-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Brown to Williams.
It would be Servite’s last clue.
Mater Dei responded with a 61-yard 4-play drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown run from Craig, the first of his four to set things straight at 17-17.
After the Monarch defense forced a turnover on downs, they went on an 8-play, 65-yard scoring drive, keyed in by a 36-yard pass from Brown to Williams. Craig rushed in from 2 yards on the next game to give Mater Dei a 24-17 lead with 2:18 left in the half.
Servite got the kickoff of the second half and went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Thomas to make it 24 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
Mater Dei didn’t blink, he drove 80 yards in six plays, finishing with Craig’s third touchdown, taking the Monarchs back to the lead, 31-24, with 4:56 to go in the third.
As they did all night, the Monarchs responded immediately with Craig’s fourth touchdown, a 5-yard run, with just over a minute left in the third.
Mater Dei needed a touchdown to take the elusive two-point lead and once again the attack responded. Raleek Brown capped off an impressive performance with a 22-yard touchdown run, capping off a 6-play, 80-yard drive to give the Monarchs a 46-37 lead with 7:49 remaining.
Undeterred, Servite drove it within the red zone on the ensuing drive, but a holding penalty followed by a Bailey sack ruined any chance the Friars would take a comeback win. Zabien Brown left his interception for just over a minute.
Mater Dei closes out the regular season against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) on Friday, the same night Servite finishes at No. 5 St. John Bosco (Bellfower).
