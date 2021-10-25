UNC wins two doubles titles at ITA Regionals





WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The North Carolina women’s tennis team won both finals of the main draw at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships on Sunday. Cameron morra and Carson tanguilig won the Main Draw One title, while Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty captured the Wake Forest Tennis Center Main Draw Two title. Carolina faced Duke in the finals of both doubles matches. Top class Morra and Tanguilig crossed over eighth seed Karolina Berankova and Georgia Drummy, 6-0, 6-2. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Crawley and Scotty in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, over No. 3 seed Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin. Both doubles teams will now compete in the 2021 ITA National Fall Championships, to be held Nov. 4-7 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. They are the eighth and ninth Tar Heel doubles teams to win the ITA Carolina Regional Championship since 2008. Morra won it earlier in 2018 by playing together with Makenna Jones . Morra and Crawley also made it to the singles championship matches after taking convincing victories in the semi-finals on Sunday morning. Number 2 seed (32nd ranked) Morra won 6-3, 6-1 against number 3 seed and 21st ranked Carolyn Campana of Wake Forest. Morra, who is looking for her second regional singles title after winning the 2019 trophy, will face off against NC State’s Jaeda Daniel, the fifth seed and No. 111 ranked player, in the Main Draw One final on Monday. at 10.00 a.m. Daniel rallied over Tanguilig in the other semi-final, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In the Main Draw Two series, Crawley with the number 3 and 25th place was too much for Chen or Duke with a 6-2, 6-3 win. The sophomore takes on No. 2, South Carolina’s Ayana Akli at 10:00 AM on Monday Morra and Crawley will look to join teammate Reilly Tran in earning an invitation to the Fall Singles Championship. Tran qualified earlier this fall by winning the Milwaukee Tennis Classic. ITA Carolina Regional Championships

Singles main draw one Friday October 22 – Round of 32

All Sanford (UNC) def. Madison Dillon (Furman) 6-1, 6-0

[4] Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Misa Malkin (Scar) 6-4, 6-2

[2] #32 Cameron morra (UNC) def. Margaux Paquet (CHAR) 6-4, 6-2 Friday October 22 – Round of 16

[5] #111 Jaeda Daniel (NCST) beats. All Sanford (UNC) 6-1, 7-6 (2)

[4] Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Jess Dawson (Furman) 6-2, 6-3

[2] #32 Cameron morra (UNC) def. Peyton Pesavento (WFU) 6-2, 6-2 Saturday October 23 – Quarter Finals

[4] Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Margaryta Bilokin (Duke) 6-2, 6-1

[2] #32 Cameron morra (UNC) def. [8] Elizabeth Coleman (Duke) 6-0, 6-0 Sunday 24 October – Semifinals

[5] #111 Jaeda Daniel (NCST) beats. [4] Carson tanguilig (UNC) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

[2] #32 Cameron morra (UNC) def. [3] #21 Carolyn Campana (WFU) 6-3, 6-1 Monday October 25 – Final

[2] #32 Cameron morra (UNC) against [5] #111 Jaeda Daniel (NCST), 10am Singles main draw two Friday October 22 – Round of 32

[1] #35 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Jenna Thompson (CAMP) 6-2, 6-2

[5] Sophie Abrams (NCSU) beats. Lindsay Zink (UNC) 7-6 (4), 7-5

Kacie Harvey (UNC) def. Cristina Mayorova (CAMP) 7-5, 6-4

[6] #78 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Sabhyata Nihalani (WFU) 6-2, 6-2 Friday October 22 – Round of 16

[1] #35 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Martina Muzzlon (ECU) 6-3, 6-0

[6] #78 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Eliza Omirou (Duke) 6-2, 7-5 Saturday October 23 – Quarter Finals

[1] #35 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. [8] #52 Anna Campana (WFU) 6-3, 6-4

[2] Ayana Akli (SCar) beats. [6] #78 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) 6-4, 6-4 Sunday 24 October – Semifinals

[1] #35 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. [3] #25 Kelly Chen (Duke) 6-2, 6-3 Monday Oct. – Final

[1] #35 Fiona Crawley (UNC) against [2] Ayana Akli (SCar), 10 a.m. Singles B Draw Friday October 22 – Round of 32

Sara McClure (UNC) def. Linden Patterson (DAV) 6-1, 6-0 Saturday, October 23 – Round of 16

Alexandra Anttila (CAMP) beats. Sara McClure (UNC) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 Singles comfort Friday October 22 – Round of 16

Lindsay Zink (UNC) def. Kata Foldeak (WCU) 6-1, 6-2 Saturday October 23 – Quarter Finals

Ana Cruz (SCar) beats. Lindsay Zink (UNC) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 Double main table one Thursday, October 21 – Round of 32

[1] Cameron morra / Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Brotzman/Jekauc (CofC) 8-0

Kacie Harvey / Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. [7] Belaya / Gish (UNCW) 8-6

Patel / Schaffer (DAV) def. Sara McClure / Lindsay Zink (UNC) 8-4 Friday October 22 – Round of 16

[1] Cameron morra / Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Bank/Narboni (CAMP) 8-1

Kacie Harvey / Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Dodridge/Aleshina (APP) 8-3 Saturday October 23 – Quarter Finals

[1] Cameron morra / Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. [6] #38 Call / Call (WFU) 8-5

Kacie Harvey / Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. DeSpain/Louka (CAMP) 8-1 Saturday October 23 – Semifinals

[1] Cameron morra / Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. Kacie Harvey / Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) 6-2, 6-1 Sunday 24 October – Final

[1] Cameron morra / Carson tanguilig (UNC) def. [8] Karolina Berankova / Georgia Drummy (Duke) 6-0, 6-2 Double main table two Thursday, October 21 – Round of 32

[4] Fiona Crawley / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. Landin/the Samucewicz (COAST) 8-4

[2] #15 All Sanford / Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Nihalani/Pesavento (WFU) 8-7 (5) Friday October 22 – Round of 16

[4] Fiona Crawley / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. Foldeak/Uljanov (WCU) 8-1

[2] #15 All Sanford / Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Cruz/Mulville (SCAR) 8-0 Saturday October 23 – Quarter Finals

[4] Fiona Crawley / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. [6] Mayorova / Medvedeva (CAMP) 8-3

[2] #15 All Sanford / Reilly Tran (UNC) def. [7] Quietrio/Schech (CHAR) 8-6 Saturday 23 October – Semifinals

[4] Fiona Crawley / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. [5] Chen / Omirou (Duke) 6-2, 6-2

[3] Beck/Bilokin (Duke) defeats. [2] #15 All Sanford / Reilly Tran (UNC) 6-3, 6-3 Sunday 24 October – Final

[4] Fiona Crawley / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. [3] Beck/Bilokin (Duke) 7-5, 6-1 Double comfort Friday October 22 – Round of 16

Marti/Man (CSU) defeats. McClure/Zinc (UNC) 8-7 (7)

