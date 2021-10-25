Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan hammers India by 10 wickets to claim famous win
|ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|India 151-7 (20 overs): Kohli 57 (49), Pants 39; Shaheen 3-31
|Pakistan 152-0 (17.5 overs): Rizwan 78* (55), Babar 68* (52)
|Pakistan win by 10 wickets
|Score card
Pakistan knocked India out by 10 wickets to claim a famous win over their major rivals at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.
Mohammad Rizwan chased 152 to an unbeaten 78 and Captain Babar Azam 68 didn’t matter as Pakistan recorded their first win over India in a World Cup.
Both players jumped into the air after Babar scored the winning runs before the team came together to celebrate a famous night in Pakistani cricketing history.
Virat Kohli had previously made 57 to anchor India in their 151-7, despite a thrilling 3-31 from fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.
It is the first time Pakistan has won a T20 by 10 wickets – and the first time India has lost one by such a margin.
There was a packed stadium in Dubai for the first meeting between these two sides since the 2019 World Cup.
Bollywood stars and ex-players were among the crowd, which never stopped the noise.
They saw Pakistan deliver a brilliant batting performance to stun India, one of the tournament favorites, and wipe out their long history of losing to India at major events.
Pakistan split at the end of the innings as they were drenched in what is a remarkable win.
Pakistan changes history
Some may have predicted a victory for Pakistan. But no one could have imagined such a great victory.
Not only was history against them, but Pakistan has had a tumultuous build-up to the World Cup, with the departure of coaches and England and New Zealand withdrawing from touring the country.
But this victory will hardly be credible for the Pakistani fans, who stayed in Dubai until the end as the Indian supporters trickled away.
The tone was set from the third ball of the answer, when Rizwan hit a six in the stands, and he and Babar rarely looked alarmed.
They skinned the bowling all over the ground and their running – not always a strong suit from Pakistan – was good, both players aware of fast singles.
Babar went into his 41-ball half-century with a towering six from Varun Chakravarthy, with the 13th over of the run chasing disappearing for 16 runs.
Rizwan was hitting equally hard and brought Pakistan to the brink of victory by hitting Mohammad Shami six and two fours in consecutive balls.
Kohli was quick to congratulate Rizwan and Babar, with the two captains hugging, before the players rushed to their teammates to celebrate together.
Kohli & Shaheen shine on biggest stage
India entered this tournament with many of their players in good form after the second half of the Indian Premier League, which was played in the UAE, ended a few weeks ago.
However, Shaheen, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, only needed three deliveries to impress, securing the in-form Rohit lbw with a quick yorker.
He struck again in his second over, another quick delivery that broke through KL Rahul’s defenses and struggled for India.
Kohli, who will step down as captain of the T20 at the end of this tournament, is one of the most combative figures in cricket; a player who enjoys the fight and the chance to dig his side out of a hole.
In the same over that KL Rahul fell, Kohli hit a six over long-on, determined not to let Shaheen dominate. He also calmed Pant, who was hectic in the early stages of his innings, and cleared the way for their 53-run tie.
Kohli made his 29th T20 half-century and was well on his way to the final overs. It took Shaheen’s return to end his stay, with the Pakistani firing him for the first time in international cricket.
While Pakistan was somewhat headstrong in the final overs – Shaheen threw a no-ball that went for four and then allowed five overthrows – they were largely disciplined, their bowlers provided the best platform they could for the batters.
The match watched around the world
This long rivalry has always sparked the imagination.
There was a worldwide television audience of 273 million for their World Cup encounter three years ago and this year’s match also captured the imagination…
“What a win!” – what they said
Pakistani Captain Babar Azam: “I appreciate those early wickets from our bowlers, Shaheen’s wickets gave us confidence and when the spinners bowled with confidence we were happy with our death bowling too.
“We will play it game by game, this gives us confidence, there is still a long way to go in this tournament.”
India Captain Virat Kohli: “We didn’t do the things we wanted, but honor where we had to. Pakistan definitely outplayed us today.
“We knew we needed a competitive total, but even with that they didn’t give us any chances and were very professional.
“We are not a team that pushes the panic button. It is the beginning of the tournament, not the end, so it is important to stay calm.”
Former IPL batter Abhishek Jhunjhunwala on Test Match Special: “You couldn’t have thought of this better to win by 10 wickets. They did it in style, what a win. Emphatically.”
