PIAA District 10 Football Playoffs Announced in 2021





SHARON, Dad. (WKBN) District 10 officially released the football tournament field this morning. Farrell — the top team in the state in Class 2A — appears to be on course for a deep run, one that could land the Steelers in Hershey against coach Jim Roth and his Southern Columbia Tigers. Still, there’s a lot of football to be played, and Farrell has his sights set on winning the district crown first. It was announced this morning that Farrell will begin their run with a game against Greenville in the District 10 2A semifinals. Farrells Results 2021

Steelers 78 Kennedy Catholic 8

Steelers 54 Wilmington 0

Steelers 40 Sharpsville 0

Steelers 58 Lakeview 6

Steelers 66 Mercer 0

Steelers 58 Greenville 0 District 10 Football Playoffs 2021 Class A, first class

Recent District Champions

2020 Reynolds 27 Eisenhower 0

2019 Farrell 35 Maplewood 20

2018 Farrell 50 West Middlesex 6

2017 Farrell 52 Cambridge Springs 27

2016 Farrell 22 West Middlesex 12

2015 Farrell 26 Sharpsville 20 OT

2014 Sharpsville 29 West Middlesex 14 Quarter-finals, October 29

Game 1: Maplewood vs. Mercer in Oil City

Game 2: Saegertown vs. Eisenhower in Titusville

Game 3: Cambridge Springs vs. Reynolds in Wilmington

Semifinals, November 5

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Cochranton

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Game 3 winner

Championship, Nov 12

Remaining winners Champion takes on the winner of District 5 Class 2A

Recent District Champions

2020 Wilmington 19 Farrell 14

2019 Wilmington 45 Greenville 7

2018 Wilmington 50 Sharpsville 7

2017 Wilmington 31 Greenville 13

2016 Wilmington 56 Sharpsville 7

2015 Hickory 32 Sharon 19

2014 Hickory 12 Greenville 7 Semifinals, November 5

Game 1: Greenville vs. Farrell

Game 2: Wilmington vs. Northwestern

Championship, Nov 12

Remaining winners Champion takes on the winner of District 9 Class 3A

Recent District Champions

2020 Hickory 42 Grove City 29

2019 Sharon 33 Grove City 21

2018 Sharon 23 Grove City 6

2017 Sharon 21 Mercyhurst Prep 14

2016 Hickory 45 Sharon 13

2015 Cathedral Prep 42 Conneaut 21

2014 Conneaut 14 Cathedral Preparation 7 Quarter-finals, November 6

Game 1: Hickory vs. Sharon

Game 2: Fairview vs. hickory

Semi-final, November 13

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Slippery Rock

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Fort LeBoeuf

Championship, Nov 19. or 20 Nov

Remaining winners Champion will play against the winner of District 5, 6 or 9 in the state quarterfinals Class 4A

District champion of last year

2020 Oil City 51 Harbor Creek 14 Semifinal, Nov 6

Game 1: Harbor Creek vs. Meadville

Game 2: Warren vs. General McLane

Championship, November 12 or November 13

Remaining winners Champion plays against the winner of District 6, 8 or 9 District 10 in state title games

Class A (3-3)

2019 Farrell 10 Bishop Guilfoyle 7 OT

2018 Farrell 55 Lackawanna Trail 20

2015 Bishop Guilfoyle 35 Farrell 0

2006 South Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

1997 Sharpsville 18 Riverside 7

1988 Camp Hill 18 Cambridge Springs 7

*-Farrell won two state championships in 1994 and 1995 as a member of the WPIAL. Class 2A (2-4)

2020 South Columbia 42 Wilmington 14

2018 South Columbia 49 Wilmington 14

2017 South Columbia 48 Wilmington 0

2008 Wilmington 35 Western Catholic 34, 2 OT

2004 Lansdale Catholic 40 Grove City 17

1989 Hickory 30 Montoursville 22 Class 3A (3-3)

2015 Imhotep Charter 40 Cathedral Prep 3

2012 Cathedral Preparation 24 Archbishop Wood 14

2006 General McLane 28 Pottsville 23

1995 Berwick 43 Sharon 6

1994 Berwick 27 Sharon 7

1991 Strong Vincent 29 Conestoga Valley 20 Class 4A (4-2)

2018 Cathedral Prep 38 Imhotep Charter 7

2017 Cathedral Prep 38 Imhotep Charter 28

2016 Cathedral Prep 27 Imhotep Charter 20

2000 Cathedral Prep 41 Central Bucks West 35, OT

1999 Central Bucks West 14 Cathedral Prep 13

1991 Central Bucks West 26 Cathedral Prep 14

