Tennis: Tennis unvaccinated players can participate in Australian Open after quarantine – report

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Unvaccinated athletes can compete in next year’s Australian Open after undergoing 14 days of quarantine, the WTA Tour has told its players, according to an email leaked to US media.

The email, obtained by freelance tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, contradicts a statement last week by the Australian immigration minister that players would need to be double vaccinated in order to obtain a visa to compete in the Grand Slam.

According to reports, up to a third of players in the WTA and ATP for men remain unvaccinated, and Novak Djokovic, the world number one, has refused to disclose his vaccination status.

In the email, the WTA said it wanted to “clarify false and misleading information” about the conditions players would be subjected to during the Australian Open.

The WTA said the information came from organizer Tennis Australia, who had asked players to keep it confidential for “a few days” as they discussed the details with the government.

Tennis Australia declined to comment.

Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula said no decision has been made on whether or not to allow unvaccinated foreign players into the country.

It’s not settled yet,” he told radio station 3AW.

We are still in discussions with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth as to whether unvaccinated aliens will be allowed into Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances they will be admitted.

“We don’t expect that to be settled for a few more weeks.”

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said last week there are no special deals for unvaccinated players to participate in the state, where vaccination is mandatory for athletes, coaches and officials in professional sports.

Pakula said TA boss Craig Tiley had told him the vaccination rate among tennis players was close to 80%.

He added that fully vaccinated players will not need to be quarantined upon arrival in Australia.

“The only thing we have assured them all is that the vaccinated players will be treated the same as any other vaccinated participant in the country,” he said.

From November 1, fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their overseas relatives arriving in Sydney and Melbourne will no longer be required to quarantine.

All players arriving from abroad for the 2021 Australian Open had to be quarantined for two weeks, although most were allowed to leave their hotels to practice.

Vaccinated players entering Australia from Dec. 1 will not be required to go into quarantine or remain in a biosafe bubble, the WTA email said.

The email also states that qualifying, which had been moved to the United Arab Emirates for the 2021 tournament, would return to normal at Melbourne Park.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the WTA.

The Australian Open is scheduled for January 17.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne and Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Stephen Coates)