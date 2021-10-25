Sports
Bella Coluzzi stands up straight again for Cherokee hockey
EVESHAM Bella Coluzzi knows that every game is special. And she plays it nice.
Last fall, Coluzzi only had three chances to show her joy at the game before it suddenly ended.
Last year we started great, Coluzzi said we were doing great. We are undefeated. Then, in our game against Bishop Eustace, I went down just before half-time. I tore my ACL. I had no idea that would be the outcome, but when I discovered it two days later, I was devastated.
The medical news was a blow. A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and the resulting reconstructive surgery means months of rehabilitation. The prognosis for her future was much brighter, though she didn’t know it at the time.
Last regular season:South Jersey high school hockey average 15
Last regular season:Baseball Field Hockey South Jersey High School:
More:2021 South Jersey Field Hockey Best Scores and Ryleigh Heck Tracker
Two weeks after I tore my ACL, I committed to playing hockey at Monmouth University, Coluzzi said. I’m just so happy to play and be privileged to play. I know that something can be taken from you at any time. I realized that last year.
This year, Coluzzi is buzzing back across the field, faster and stronger than ever with only a brace on her left knee as the only indication that anything was ever wrong. Cherokee closes out the regular season on Tuesday with a game against Notre Dame before hosting Gloucester County Tech on Thursday in a South Jersey Group 4 first round game.
All with Coluzzi leading the way.
Bella is a product of adversity, said coach Devon Bell. Unfortunately, she learned it the hard way. There were definitely moments of frustration and moments of tears, but she was able to channel that and really come back stronger. She is still working hard on physical therapy to make sure her knees are okay. She gave us 110 percent.
That effort is paying off. The response she gets from her teammates was well deserved. In some ways, Coluzzi was more present last year when she was injured than when she was healthy.
It was very frustrating in the beginning, but I learned to be with the team in a different way than I was when I played, Coluzzi said. I learned how to support everyone from the sidelines, how to give people advice for what I saw from the sidelines and just be there for everyone as much as I could. I tried to catch up with everything, all competitions and training sessions. I wanted to be involved as much as possible, even though I couldn’t play.
That effort paid off in two ways. First, it helped her focus on the task of getting back to full health. Second, it fought all natural moments of doubt, when the going got tough.
I’m not an emotional person, but this makes me emotional, Coluzzi said. I am so proud of myself for putting so much work into it. That’s why I am the way I am today and how I play today.
Of course I was upset at times, but you have to have a positive attitude. If you think negatively, negative things will come and you will really put yourself down. I had great friends and great family, great coach and teammates. That’s why everyone just supports me and when I was down. They would always encourage me.
And now Coluzzi is back where she belongs. I love every minute of it.
We just have so many talented seniors, Coluzzi said. We work really well together and when we work together the things we do are great. I’m really looking forward to those upcoming games, hopefully we can do that, we can play great.
