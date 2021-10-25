CSU saved its best for last at Georgia Collegiate Golf Club





ALPHARETTA, d. Taking on one of the strongest fields in the nation this year, Colorado State took the tournament’s best score with more than 10 shots in the final round of the 2021 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Sunday. The Rams finished 14th in the three-day, 54-hole tournament hosted by Georgia Tech University, which was played at The Golf Club of Georgia (Par 72 7,092 yards) in Alpharetta, Georgia. With all 14 teams in the field rankings in the top 60 according to Golfstat, Colorado State had a few individual rounds under par, finishing the day at 4-over 292 and a 36-over 900 for the event. Defending National Champion and No. 17 Pepperdine won the tournament with an event record of 42-under 822, four shots away from runner-up No. 9 Texas A&M with 38-under 826. 16 Wake Forest was third at 23-under 841, with number 21 Tennessee in fourth at 22-under 842. 4 Stanford rounded out the top five teams at 18-under 846. For the Rams, senior Davis Bryant shot a 1-under 71 on the final day and finished 62nd at 6-over 222. Junior Connor Jones had the team-best round of the tournament, a 3-under 69 on the final day, and was 68th at 8-over 224. Senior Oscar Teiffel and freshmen Jay Pabin both finished 13-over 229, tied for 70th, while freshmen Christoph Bleier tied for 74th at 16-over 232. CSU will wrap up the fall portion of the 2021-22 schedule on November 8-10 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational, played at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://csurams.com/news/2021/10/24/mens-golf-csu-saved-its-best-for-last-at-the-golf-club-of-georgia-collegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos