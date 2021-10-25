Pakistan vs India score, Virat Kohli class act

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan crushed undefeated half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Monday morning (AEDT) to record their first victory over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) chased 152 for the win, tearing the Indian bowling apart as they sent their team home with 13 balls left in Dubai.

The speedy left-armed Shaheen Shah Afridi took their first win over their neighbors in six tries in the tournament with figures of 3-31 narrowing India to 7-151 despite a brave 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

This is the first time we beat India and I am proud, said Afridi. I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and I did. My idea was to get as much swing as possible.

You don’t get much here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100 percent. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan.

In the immediate aftermath of the victory, celebratory gunfire broke out in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi.

Kohli was praised for being merciful in defeat. He was totally classy when he smiled and congratulated Azam and gave Rizwan a hug.

Respected Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: Really enjoyed the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and then between some of the younger Pakistani players and Dhoni. The hype and posturing aside, this is the true story of sports.

Commentator and cricket writer Isabelle Westbury praised the generosity of both sides for each other, adding: Virat Kohli, by the way, deserves a special mention. Quite a generous speech after the game, especially considering his own individual performance as everything around him fell apart.

Virat Kohli was all class. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Babar and Rizwan went on the offensive with limits within the power play in the first six overs, when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle to set the tone for their pursuit.

The dew didn’t help the Indian bowlers, who regularly wiped the moisture from the ball with their towels as the openers continued to tap the score.

The batting pair kept up the charge as Babar reached his fifties with a six-off spinner Varun Chakravarthy to get the Pakistani supporters dancing for joy.

Rizwan raised his fifty with a boundary from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, then ran past his captain, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock.

Babar hit the winning runs to turn a new page in the Pakistan-India rivalry.

We didn’t perform the things we wanted to, but it’s certainly thanks to them that they outplayed us today, Kohli admitted.

They were also very professional with the bat, but it certainly wasn’t a team pushing the panic button, it’s the start of the tournament, not the end.

Speaking of Afridis’ opening spell, Kohli added: In T20 cricket you need a good execution to take wickets with the new ball and he certainly did.

So credits to him. He immediately put pressure on our batsmen with the new ball and walked into it with intensity.

Twenty-25 (more) runs would have been good, but brilliant bowling in the first six (overs) didn’t allow us to get those runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was on fire. (Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP).

Kohli scored his 29th T20-fifty to help his team rebuild before falling behind Afridi when Pakistan sacked the star batsman for the first time in a T20 World Cup match.

Afridi struck the first blow with an express order coming in to trap Rohit Sharma LBW for a first ball duck.

Kohli came in to a loud round of applause from the Indian fans, who were soon silenced by another ripper from Afridi in his second over. He got KL Rahul with a pitch that came in sharp to grab the batsman’s thigh and rattle the stumps.

Kohli and new batter Suryakumar Yadav tried to hit back with some positive shots when they hit Afridi for a six.

Wicket-keeper Rizwan then made an excellent diving catch to cut Yadavs’ stay on the wicket by 11 with fast bowler Hasan Ali skipping in his first.

Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and the pair rebuilt the innings, taking India to 3-60 at the end of 10 overs.

Pant survived being caught close behind a call from one of his attempted reverse sweeps and kept up the charge with adventurous stroke play. He hit Ali for two straight sixes, but finally fell in Shadab Khan’s leg spin in the next over, a ball that went high into the bowler’s hands.

Pants made 39 of 30 balls. Kohli held on and took the pressure to reach his 50 in 45 balls.

With AFP